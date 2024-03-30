Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home OpenAI Previews Voice Engine with No Official Date of Release
News

OpenAI Previews Voice Engine with No Official Date of Release

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • Open AI has shown a demo of its ambitious voice engine AI model, which can generate natural-sounding speech
  • However, no official release date has been announced yet, fearing misuse of voice synthesis
  • Open AI is working on ways to authenticate a speaker’s consent to use their voice

OpenAI Previews Voice Engine with No Official Date of Release

OpenAI has unveiled a preview of Voice Engine, an AI tech that can generate natural speech with the help of a 15-second audio sample and text input.

However, OpenAI has not made public any release date for Voice Engine considering the risk of misuse of voice synthesis.

We hope to start a dialogue on the responsible deployment of synthetic voices, and how society can adapt to these new capabilities. Based on these conversations, we will make a more informed decision about whether and how to deploy this technology at scale.OpenAI

Although OpenAI has not revealed the pricing of the model, a detailed reading of its documents shows that it might be priced at around $15 per 162,500 words, which boils down to $1 per hour.

The model was developed in late 2022 and is already being used by Chat GPT in its ‘read aloud’ feature.

This is way more cheaper than competitors like ElevenLabs, which charge around $11 for 1 million characters.

However, here is where the problem also lies. Voice actors usually charge anything between $12 – $79 for every hour of work. The adoption of Voice Engine may leave these actors with no or little work.

Read more: OpenAI further empowers ChatGPT with voice and image features

Risks Associated with Voice Synthesis

OpenAI is concerned about the misuse of Voice Engine especially in an election year. The FCC already noted down a case where President Biden’s voice was deepfaked to influence the citizens of New Hampshire. After this, the FCC had to ban AI voice robocalls.

Similarly, 4chan, a controversial content board, spread hateful messages by mimicking the voice of Emma Watson using ElevenLabs.

The introduction of Voice Engine at this time and at this price would make the jobs of these miscreants a whole lot easier.

How Does OpenAI Plan to Face Such Threats?

OpenAI has revealed a few steps it will be taking to ensure Voice Engine isn’t exploited.

  • For starters, it is currently only available to 10 trusted partners who have agreed to OpenAI’s strict usage policies. OpenAI requires these partners to obtain explicit and informed consent from the speakers whose voice is used.

OpenAI has hinted that they might introduce real-time voice authentication to ensure that the speakers are aware of their voice being used. This authentication would require the users to read out a randomly generated paragraph – just like how you fill a CAPTCHA.

  • Secondly, they have to inform their audience which voices are generated by AI through proper labels.
  • Lastly, openAI plans to use the watermarking technology to trace back audios that have been generated using Voice Engine.
  • Just like encryption, these watermarks add audible identifiers in AI recordings, which can only be traced by technology owned by the company.

In its blog post, OpenAI stressed the importance of educating the public at large so that they can understand the downside of deceptive AI content. The AI giant looks keen to start conversations around the healthy development of AI tech with stakeholders like researchers, policymakers, and developers.

This measured approach of OpenAI is a welcome move in an industry that will shape how our future technologies look like

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 OpenAI Previews Voice Engine with No Official Date of Release
2 2024 Gig Economy Statistics: Unveiling 85+ Remarkable Insights
3 Over 8 Years of Inactivity, Pre-Mined Ethereum Wallet with 1,000 Coins Awakens
4 Institutional Players Invested $86 Billion in Bitcoin in 6 Months, Details Unveiled
5 Former FTX Executives Face $1.3M Settlement in Class Lawsuit

Latest News

Key Gig Economy Statistics 
Statistics

2024 Gig Economy Statistics: Unveiling 85+ Remarkable Insights

Jeff Beckman
Over 8 Years of Inactivity, Pre-Mined Ethereum Wallet with 1,000 Coins Awakens
Crypto News

Over 8 Years of Inactivity, Pre-Mined Ethereum Wallet with 1,000 Coins Awakens

Asad Gilani

As the Ethereum price begins posting notable strides, dormant ETH addresses are beginning to awaken. According to a recent report, a wallet holding 1,000 Ether, which has remained inactive for nearly...

Institutional Players Invested $86 Billion in Bitcoin in 6 Months, Details Unveiled
Crypto News

Institutional Players Invested $86 Billion in Bitcoin in 6 Months, Details Unveiled

Asad Gilani

Bitcoin has witnessed a remarkable surge in institutional investment, with a staggering $86 billion pouring into the market over the past six months.  This influx of capital, as revealed by...

Former FTX Executives Face $1.3M Settlement in Class Lawsuit
Crypto News

Former FTX Executives Face $1.3M Settlement in Class Lawsuit

Asad Gilani
Fidelity Joins the Ethereum ETF Race With Staking Option Included
Crypto News

Fidelity Joins the Ethereum ETF Race With Staking Option Included

Asad Gilani
US Supreme Court Reviews Government Meddling In Content Moderation on Social Media
Streaming News & Events

US Supreme Court Reviews Government Meddling In Content Moderation on Social Media

Ali Raza
Sam Bankman-Fried
News

Sam Bankman-Fried Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Fraud and Conspiracy

Ali Raza

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.