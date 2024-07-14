Countries
OpenAI Is Secretly Working on a New Reasoning Technology Codenamed Project Strawberry
News

OpenAI Is Secretly Working on a New Reasoning Technology Codenamed Project Strawberry

Krishi Chowdhary
Updated:
  • Leaked reports revealed that OpenAI has been working on a new reasoning technology codenamed Project Strawberry.
  • It will enable AI models to conduct autonomous research and search the web to answer difficult user queries better.
  • Most of the details surrounding the project remain under wraps. We don’t know its exact purpose or when it will be released.

OpenAI Is Working on a New Reasoning Tech, Project Strawberry

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is now working on a new reasoning technology codenamed “Strawberry”.

The news came to light through leaks reported by Bloomberg. According to the leak, the company hosted an internal all-hands meeting on Tuesday and showed a demo of this new project that is said to have human-like reasoning and problem-solving skills.

The technology is also going to prepare AI models to answer difficult questions by planning ahead and searching the web for relevant information.

What makes it different is that instead of generating generic text-based responses from documents that have already been fed to it, Project Strawberry will enable AI models to run their own autonomous research. In the words of OpenAI itself, it will help AI models with “deep research”.

Project Strawberry will also help AI handle logical problems such as maths questions and puzzles better.

It has been seen that AI models often struggle with queries that require them to think out of their usual pattern. In these cases, they often end up hallucinating. This is what Strawberry will help fix.

It’s also believed that this project is based on another OpenAI project called Q* which started last year. Apparently, the team was super excited about this project.

By solving complex science and maths questions beyond the reach of commercially available models, Q* marked the beginning of a new era in AI’s reasoning ability.

Apart from this, most of the details about this project are under wraps. The timeline, its expected release date, or even how OpenAI plans to use “Strawberry” remains a mystery.

OpenAI also didn’t make any official comment on this leak. But a spokesperson from the company said that OpenAI wants its AI models to see and understand the world the way we humans do.

”Continuous research into new AI capabilities is a common practice in the industry, with a shared belief that these systems will improve in reasoning over time” – OpenAI

The Controversial Project Q*

This is the same project Q* which allegedly was the reason for Sam Altman’s firing from the OpenAI board. Experts and OpenAI scientists have also raised questions about the ‘unchecked’ growth of AI to a point where it becomes more powerful than humans.

Around 13 employees resigned from the company in early June. This included co-founder Ilya Sutskever and Jan Leike, an internal member of the OpenAI superalignment team.

As per Jan, the company has deviated from its original principles and no longer prioritizes safety while developing AI models.

Since Strawberry is based on the controversial Project Q*, there can be questions raised about its safety as well.

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

