Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home OpenAI Strikes Deal with Reddit to Use Its Content for ChatGPT Training
News

OpenAI Strikes Deal with Reddit to Use Its Content for ChatGPT Training

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • Reddit and OpenAI have finalized a deal whereby Reddit’s content will be available for ChatGPT, and OpenAI will act as an advertising partner for Reddit.
  • Apparently, Reddit has agreed to this arrangement in order to diversify its revenue streams. However, the financial terms have not been disclosed.
  • This won’t be the first time CEO Sam Altman will be working with Reddit. He served as an interim CEO of the company in 2014 and was a member of Reddit’s board up until 2021.

OpenAI Strikes Deal with Reddit to Use Its Content to Train ChatGPT

Reddit has struck a partnership with OpenAI, as part of which it will make Reddit data available for training ChatGPT. Additionally, OpenAI will become Reddit’s new advertising partner. The financial terms of the deal haven’t been made public, though.

As a result of these announcements, Reddit’s shares have increased by over 13% from yesterday’s close i.e. from $56.38 to around $64.00 at the time of writing.

The partnership is being led by OpenAI’s chief operating officer Brad Lightcap, and it has already been approved by all independent directors of the company.

“We are thrilled to partner with Reddit to enhance ChatGPT with uniquely timely and relevant information, and to explore the possibilities to enrich the Reddit experience with AI-powered features.” – OpenAI COO

It’s worth noting that this won’t be the first time OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will be working with Reddit. In 2014, he served as the company’s interim CEO. Plus, up until 2021, Altman was a part of Reddit’s board—he only stepped down to focus more on his own company OpenAI.

Reasons behind the OpenAI-Reddit Deal

Reddit is trying to diversify its revenue streams so that it doesn’t have to completely rely on advertisements. Before Reddit’s IPO went live, Reddit made it very clear in its pitch that money-making and finding new streams of revenue would be a priority for the company moving forward.

For the same reason, Reddit also struck a deal with Google earlier this year worth $60 million/year. Under this deal, too, Reddit promised to supply the tech giant with data to train Google’s AI models. Check out Google’s latest AI updates in my in-depth coverage of the Google I/O conference.

“Including it (Reddit) in ChatGPT upholds our belief in a connected internet, helps people find more or what they’re looking for, and helps new audiences find community on Reddit.” – Steve Huffman, co-founder and CEO of Reddit

Note: In the first quarter of 2024, Reddit reported amazing revenue growth and profitability. This goes on to show that its move to partner with Google has been paying off. Perhaps it’s reapplying a tried-and-tested formula with OpenAI now?

Read more: Reddit receives an inquiry request from FTC about its AI-related deals

What’s in it for OpenAI?

OpenAI is an AI platform, meaning it will almost always be in need of more content to train its AI models—and there’s no better way to gain access to real users and their thoughts than a platform like Reddit.

The social media platform has over 2.3 billion monthly active users. Plus, unlike other social media giants like Instagram and TikTok, Reddit is mostly text-based, meaning users there have real conversations and discussions with each other, which can be picked up by OpenAI.

This isn’t something new on OpenAI’s part, though. It has been partnering with content platforms for quite some time now to ensure its AI tools stay atop the mountain. For example, it teamed up with Investopedia-owner Dotdash Meredith earlier this month and the Financial Times in April.

However, is Reddit the greatest dataset for training AI models? Nope. After all, it’s flooded with inside jokes, memes, and a lot of wrong information. Given that AI chatbots are already pretty racist despite multiple anti-racism training, will they be able to handle Reddit’s “dark humor”? Only time will tell. But these are some challenges OpenAI will have to deal with.

Also, while some of OpenAI’s partnerships for data sharing are as legitimate as this one, some are rather unscrupulous. For instance, OpenAI is facing a lawsuit from the New York Times and 8 other US newspapers for copyright infringement. With all that said, though, it can be appreciated that the company is conducting business the right way this time.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 OpenAI Strikes Deal with Reddit to Use Its Content for ChatGPT Training
2 Is $DOGEVERSE the Next $PEPE? Trader Makes $46.3M From Degen Trade, Last Chance to Buy
3 Microsoft Asks Employees in China to Relocate – An Attempt to Curb China’s Access to AI?
4 Netflix Inks 3-Years Deal to Stream NFL’s Christmas Day Games
5 SEC Custody Rule Turns Crypto to Political Football, Says Rep. Nickel

Latest News

Is $DOGEVERSE the Next $PEPE? Trader Makes $46.3M Off Degen Trade, Last Chance to Buy
Crypto News

Is $DOGEVERSE the Next $PEPE? Trader Makes $46.3M From Degen Trade, Last Chance to Buy

Lora Pance
Microsoft Asks Chinese Employees to Consider Relocating
News

Microsoft Asks Employees in China to Relocate – An Attempt to Curb China’s Access to AI?

Krishi Chowdhary

According to a Wall Street Journal Report, Microsoft last week asked some of its staff from China to consider moving out of the country. They have until June to make...

Netflix
Streaming News & Events

Netflix Inks 3-Years Deal to Stream NFL’s Christmas Day Games

Naveed Iqbal

Besides gardening’s success as a top platform for movies and TV series, Netflix strives to become a new home for live sports events. On Wednesday, the world’s top streaming service...

SEC Custody Rule Turns Crypto to Political Football, Says Rep. Nickel
Crypto News

SEC Custody Rule Turns Crypto to Political Football, Says Rep. Nickel

Rida Fatima
Rare Yet Reliable Technical Indicator Reveals that XRP Will Rise to $3
Crypto News

Rare Yet Reliable Technical Indicator Reveals that XRP Will Rise to $3

Rida Fatima
Millennium Management Reveals its Bitcoin ETF Holdings of $2 Billion
Crypto News

Millennium Management Reveals its Bitcoin ETF Holdings of $2 Billion

Rida Fatima
Ripple (XRP) Rebounds to $0.51 as Whales Shuffle 151 Million Token - Will it Remain There?
Crypto News

Ripple (XRP) Rebounds to $0.51 as Whales Shuffle 151 Million Token – Will it Remain There?

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.