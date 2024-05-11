OpenAI Is Not Working on an AI Search Engine: Sam Altman Refutes Rumors

Two unnamed sources close to OpenAI revealed that the company is working on a new AI search engine to compete with Google.

Two unnamed sources close to OpenAI revealed that the company is working on a new AI search engine to compete with Google. However, Sam Altman has himself refuted these rumors, calling them baseless.

“Not GPT-5, not a search engine, but we’ve been hard at work on some new stuff we think people will love! feels like magic to me. Monday 10 am PT.” – Sam Altman’s Tweet

Thanks to this clarification, Google stocks that took a hit after the rumors went viral and crashed by 2% have now recovered.

How Did the Rumors Start?

The rumor started just a day ago (on May 10) when two anonymous sources revealed that OpenAI is planning to launch its own AI-powered search engine on Monday (May 13) that would compete with Google. Apparently, these two sources were very close to the project.

The product was supposed to work in collaboration with ChatGPT – OpenAI’s flagship product. ChatGPT is known for effortlessly pulling out information from the web, along with citations. That exact technology was rumored to be used in the upcoming AI search engine. But as Altman said, that’s not happening.

However, just because the AI search engine is not coming out this Monday doesn’t mean that it’s not in the pipeline.

According to a report by The Verge, the AI company has been actively poaching Google employees who are expected to help the company break into the search industry.

According to a report by The Verge, the AI company has been who are expected to help the company break into the search industry. Another report also suggested that the company has already registered a domain name for their search product – search.chatgpt.com. However, if you look up this URL right now, you’ll see the “not found” message.

The rumors also suggested that the search engine will be heavily supported by Microsoft, Google’s biggest rival. Microsoft being in the picture makes these rumors all the more believable since it has been trying to overtake Google in the search engine business for years without success. Maybe it’s hoping to use the AI angle to get ahead in the race now.

Last but not least, another report suggested that one version of this new search engine would use diagrams and pictures alongside text when answering queries.

However, at the end of the day, it’s important to note that all of these things are speculations. Either OpenAI is actually not working on a search product or it wants to keep things under wraps for now. The company even declined our request for comment.

What Is the Company Actually Working On?

Keeping rumors aside, let’s talk about something the company is actually working on – giving ChatGPT a memory.

OpenAI confirmed that it’s trying to give ChatGPT a memory so that it can retain information from previous chats with the user and use that information to personalize their upcoming chats. This way the user won’t have to keep repeating the same thing over and over again.

OpenAI has also confirmed that the company is planning to launch some ChatGPT and GPT-4 updates. What’s also interesting is that Sam Altman, at least for the time being, has said that the company isn’t working on ChatGPT-5, either. Despite there not being an official date or timeline for the project, it’s certainly in the works.