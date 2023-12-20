Countries
News

OpenAI Sets Up Preparedness Team to Drive AI Safety

Updated:
In a significant move, OpenAI has introduced its Preparedness Team as part of a comprehensive strategy to bolster the safety measures surrounding artificial intelligence (AI). 

The company, renowned for its AI tools, like ChatGPT, aims to address potential risks and ensure responsible AI deployment.

This move follows the growing concerns regarding the safe use of AI technology and its impacts on the end users. It reflects OpenAI’s dedication to ethical and responsible AI practices.

OpenAI Initiates Steps to Ensure AI Safety

One of the vital areas of focus of OpenAI’s team is maintaining the company’s safety and how it controls its policy divisions. This is pivotal for addressing the increasing risks found in powerful AI models by predicting and examining them respectively.

Through this process, the tech team can easily establish a strong system that will prevent such incidents from continuing in artificial intelligence applications. Information from a blog post released on December 18 reveals the OpenAI’s instructions to the team regarding report reviews.

After the successful examination of the reports, the team will send the results to the firm’s officials and board to establish effective decisions.

Meanwhile, the creation of the Preparedness Team aligns with the industry’s step to control the risk with artificial intelligence. This is reflected in a significant partnership between known tech companies like Microsoft, Google, Anthropic, etc.

The idea was to form a collective initiative termed Frontier Model Forum, allowing self-regulation in using artificial intelligence. Importantly, OpenAI emphasizes its commitment to more accountability and transparency in AI development.

AI Safety Concerns Resound with Other Tech Giants

Aside from OpenAI, a few other popular tech companies have been committing to the safety of implementing artificial intelligence in their businesses. Among the companies involved are Google DeepMind, IBM, Salesforce, Adobe, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft.

This commitment was seen in September 2023 when these companies, including five extra firms, clarified their willingness to address the safety of artificial intelligence. But while safety remains a keyword aspect of their pledge, they also mentioned transparency and security as additional areas of focus.

As the risks with artificial intelligence technology raise concerns, these firms continue to implement various strategies to curb the situation. Some of the notable steps involved are substantial investments in cybersecurity measures. Tech firms are not only focusing on their internal security.

They are also encouraging third parties to uncover potential security vulnerabilities actively. Moreover, the commitment extends to the reporting of societal risks linked to artificial intelligence. These include inappropriate uses and biases that may emerge during the development and deployment of AI technologies.

Meanwhile, specialized attention to AI safety is needed, and the UK and US have recognized this and have set up new institutes to address it. The UK institute stands as a global hub for AI safety and reflects the ongoing efforts to address potential AI risks on an international scale.

