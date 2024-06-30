Countries
OpenAI Strikes Deal with Time Magazine on Multi-Year Content Agreement Amid Lawsuit
OpenAI Strikes Deal with Time Magazine on Multi-Year Content Agreement Amid Lawsuit

Rida Fatima
OpenAI, the company behind the renowned chatbot ChatGPT, has signed a multi-year content agreement with Time magazine. This collaboration will allow OpenAI to train its advanced AI models using over a century’s worth of Time’s prestigious journalistic content.

Notably, the agreement grants OpenAI access to Time’s vast archive and provides Time with cutting-edge AI tools. It even offers the magazine company potentially significant financial compensation.

Collaboration Between OpenAI and Time

The partnership marks a significant expansion for OpenAI, strengthening its resources for developing sophisticated AI systems.

These systems typically possess the ability to understand and generate human-like text based on one of the most comprehensive collections of historical news content available.

Amid this strategic expansion, OpenAI and its partner Microsoft are facing new legal challenges.  The Center for Investigative Reporting (CIR) has been monitoring both corporations, as seen in a recent lawsuit it filed against them.

CIR is a nonprofit organization known for its merger with Mother Jones. It is also in charge of productions that occur on the Reveal news site,

Filed in New York around June 27, the lawsuit alleges that OpenAI used CIR’s copyrighted materials without permission or compensation to train its AI models.

CIR CEO Monica Bauerlein expressed severe concerns over the implications of using copyrighted news content for AI training, calling it “immensely dangerous.”

She highlighted the existential threat this practice poses to traditional journalism. According to Bauerlein, the sustainability of CIR’s work relies on readers finding value in their content and choosing to support it.

She warned that if AI-generated summaries supplant direct engagement with original news sources, the crucial relationship between readers and outlets like Mother Jones and Reveal could be jeopardized.

She stated that the company remains in business because users find its output valuable and support it. However, these users may shift their interest in the company’s work to the AI tool, which could make the company worthless.

Ongoing Lawsuit and Partnership

Meanwhile, the CIR’s lawsuit has become part of a broader wave of legal actions against both parties from major news organizations.

The New York Times, Chicago Tribune, The New York Daily News, and Denver Post have all filed similar lawsuits. They asserted that both companies are leveraging their copyrighted content to train AI models.

However, amid these legal battles, OpenAI remains focused on boosting its operations and strategic partnerships.

In addition to the deal with Time, OpenAI has recently purchased Rockset, a data analytics firm, to better its capabilities in data management and analysis. Also, the partnership with Time represents a significant step for OpenAI in securing high-quality training data for its AI models.

