OpenAI Takes Stringent Measures Against Election Misinformation

In a proactive move to counter the threat of AI-generated misinformation that may potentially interfere with the upcoming elections in 2024, OpenAI has taken a serious (and beneficial) measure by prohibiting politicians and their campaigns from accessing its AI tools.

OpenAI has detailed the plan in a blog post recently, where the company disclosed strategies beyond mere usage restrictions.

This includes stripping politicians of the ability to create chatbots that may pose as government officials or political candidates.

I believe this is a welcome move by what’s a big-name AI company—politicians can now have (or rather they will have to have) meaningful and real interactions with people. And, needless to say, the ability of a chatbot to answer questions shouldn’t define the outcome of a democratic process.

The Battle Against AI-Generated Disinformation

As the battle against AI-generated disinformation shapes up, different platforms have rolled out policies to combat deepfakes. It started with YouTube and Meta which have both restricted the use of AI tools to advertise political campaigns.

Companies like Getty, Adobe, Amazon, and Microsoft are presently working with C2PA to prevent the spread of disinformation through fake AI-generated images.

Now, OpenAI is not only bracing up to do something similar, but it’s going to do it in a much better way. It’s planning to incorporate the digital credentials of the C2PA (Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity) into DALL-E-generated images.

Surely, that’s too much tech jargon, isn’t it? Wait, let me explain—what it’ll do is identify if an image is generated using DALL-E, meaning whatever election-related images reach the audience people will be able to rely upon with utmost confidence.

These strategies are set to be rolled out early in 2024, which will significantly strengthen the battle against misinformation.

Moreover, tools from OpenAI will redirect voting-related queries in the United States to CanIVote.org—a reputable source for voting information.

At the same time, the Federal Election Commission is deliberating if the existing regulations against “fraudulently misrepresenting other candidates or political parties” apply to AI-generated content.

At the time of writing, it hasn’t come to any concrete conclusion. Certain lawmakers have proposed that we ban deceptive AI nationwide for political campaigns, but again, there has been little to no legislative progress.

Legal Strategy To Counter Fabricated Media

Yes, regulatory uncertainty looks menacing for political campaigns in the US. However, this has not deterred the re-election campaign for Biden. As per reports, Biden’s campaign is working on a legal strategy to counter fabricated media, which is undoubtedly commendable.

The idea is we would have enough in our quiver that, depending on what the hypothetical situation we’re dealing with is, we can pull out different pieces to deal with different situations.

He explained the importance of combating different scenarios of misinformation, including international regulators and potential legal actions in the courts within the States.

However, as commendable as OpenAI’s efforts are, these initiatives are currently in the early stages of implementation and rely heavily on user reports to identify and address bad actors.

Although OpenAI is proactively rolling out these measures, misinformation continues to be a significant threat to politics and users. This raises serious questions about the credibility of news and images, justifying the need for independent verification and media literacy.