Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Optus Admits Lack of Preparedness for Nationwide Outage During Testimony to Lawmakers
News

Optus Admits Lack of Preparedness for Nationwide Outage During Testimony to Lawmakers

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Australia’s telecom giant, Optus, has come under intense scrutiny after a network-wide outage on November 8. This network outage left nearly half the country without phone or internet services for 12 hours. 

In a Senate hearing, Optus Managing Director of Networks Lambo Kanagaratnam revealed that the company had no crisis plan to address a nationwide shutdown

Unprecedented Nationwide Shutdown Shakes Confidence

Despite recent simulations focusing on the failure of routers directing voice and internet data in entire states, Optus was ill-prepared for a nationwide outage. 

The outage had far-reaching consequences, leaving much of the country unable to make payments, access healthcare, or contact emergency services for an extended period.

Kanagaratnam highlighted that the outage was unexpected, as the company had high levels of redundancy and alternate connections built into its network. The lack of a specific plan for such a large outage raises concerns about the resilience of Australia’s telecommunications networks. 

This comes after a massive data breach at Optus last year that exposed the personal data of 10 million Australians. Notably, Optus, Australia’s second-largest telecommunications company, is owned by Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel). 

Defense Mechanisms Fail, Lengthy Outage Raises Questions

Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin addressed the Senate during the hearing, explaining that the outage resulted from the failure of the company’s defense mechanisms. 

Despite filters designed to prevent all 90 routers from being overloaded with data, the filters failed, compromising Optus’s ability to send data through alternate routes. 

The outage, lasting from 4 am to 4 pm local time, required Optus to physically reboot all 90 routers and an additional 50 core network devices.

Rosmarin acknowledged the public concern during the outage and explained that it took six hours to dispel fears of a cyberattack due to “strange coincidences” that raised suspicions within the company. 

The delay in communication highlights the challenges companies face in managing crises effectively. Optus faced additional criticism for the failure of 228 calls to the Australian emergency hotline Triple-0 during the outage. 

Rosmarin assured us that all incidents were followed up on and everyone affected was okay. The incident underscores the potential risks associated with such widespread telecommunication failures.

Reputational Crisis and Regulatory Response

The outage, attributed to a standard software upgrade at Singtel, Optus’s parent company, has triggered a fresh reputational crisis for the telecommunications giant. 

The Australian government, already concerned about the resilience of telecommunications networks, has imposed stricter cybersecurity reporting standards on telcos. 

Additionally, plans for mandatory reporting of ransomware attacks across all sectors will be announced as part of an upcoming overhaul of the country’s cybersecurity laws.

During the hearing, Rosmarin addressed concerns about Optus’s reliance on third-party contractors. He stated that the company should evaluate the balance between outsourcing and insourcing. 

Acknowledging potential overreliance on external parties raises questions about the industry’s practices and the need for a comprehensive review.

Optus’s nationwide outage has exposed vulnerabilities in its crisis management and raised questions about the resilience of Australia’s telecommunications infrastructure. 

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Optus Admits Lack of Preparedness for Nationwide Outage During Testimony to Lawmakers
2 Workday Inc. Statistics 2023: Astonishing Numbers Behind the Rise
3 70+ Stunning Online Travel Booking Statistics (2023 Figures)
4 NordPass Exposes Alarming Trends in Password Habits
5 OpenAI’s Surprising Power Shift That Ousted Sam Altman as CEO

Latest News

Key Workday Inc. Statistics
Statistics

Workday Inc. Statistics 2023: Astonishing Numbers Behind the Rise

Jeff Beckman
Online Travel Booking Major Statistics
Statistics

70+ Stunning Online Travel Booking Statistics (2023 Figures)

Susan Laborde

Traveling provides unique experiences and memories. With numerous travel choices in today’s world, online trip booking has become an overload. And that’s what makes these intriguing online travel booking statistics....

NordPass Exposes Alarming Trends in Password Habits
News

NordPass Exposes Alarming Trends in Password Habits

Krishi Chowdhary

In a stark revelation, NordPass, the leading password manager vendor, has revealed the most commonly used passwords in its annual list. This reveals a disturbing global trend in maintaining password...

OpenAI’s Surprising Power Shift That Ousted Sam Altman as CEO
News

OpenAI’s Surprising Power Shift That Ousted Sam Altman as CEO

Krishi Chowdhary
China Claims To Have Developed World’s Fastest Internet Network
News

China Claims To Have Developed World’s Fastest Internet Network

Krishi Chowdhary
Altman Might Launch A New AI Venture Or Return To OpenAI
News

Altman Might Launch A New AI Venture Or Return To OpenAI

Krishi Chowdhary
Advertiser Exodus Intensifies at X After Musk's Antisemitic Storm
News

Advertiser Exodus Intensifies Crisis at X Following Musk’s Antisemitic Controversy

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.