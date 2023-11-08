Countries
Optus Outage Disconnects 50% of Australia, Resulting in Chaos
Optus Outage Disconnects 50% of Australia, Resulting in Chaos

Damien Fisher
A massive service outage from Australia’s second-largest internet provider, Optus, has sent shockwaves nationwide, leaving millions of individuals stranded in a digital blackout

The disruption, which persisted for a grueling nine hours, revealed the inherent vulnerabilities of a society increasingly reliant on digital connectivity.

Optus’s Outage Impact on Daily Life

The first signs of trouble emerged in unexpected ways for some Australians. One talkback radio caller recounted how her cat’s Wi-Fi-powered food dispenser failed to serve breakfast at its usual time, prompting her pet to awaken her.

Also, disability pensioner Chris Rogers, in need of painkillers for a knee injury that kept him from working, faced a dire situation. This happened when he traveled to a pharmacy only to discover that his electronic prescription could not be filled due to the outage.

The consequences touched various aspects of daily life. Countless Australians found themselves unable to pay for goods, access vital medical care, book rides, or even make simple phone calls.

This outage underscored the extent to which Australian society has shifted online, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, the Reserve Bank of Australia reported that cash transactions had halved to a mere 16% in the three years leading up to 2022, resulting in contactless payments becoming the norm.

Furthermore, government data revealed that one-quarter of doctor appointments in the country were conducted online or over the phone.

Notable Moments in Power Grid Failures

Optus, owned by Singapore Telecommunications, offered no concrete explanation for the service disruption other than stating that they were investigating the issue.

While most of their services were eventually restored, the damage had already been done. People struggled with everyday tasks like finding directions or accessing buildings that required internet-connected smartphone applications for entry.

Small business owners only relied on the goodwill of customers to settle their bills once internet access was restored or offered alternatives like cash payments. More so, the economic repercussions were terrible, with businesses like Pirrama Park Kiosk in Sydney estimating substantial losses in revenue. 

Roderick Geddes, the kiosk’s owner, lamented that the morning outage cost his business approximately A$1,000 in coffee sales. Notably, power failures have been a common event in the past, stemming from different factors such as heatwaves.

One event that stands as chief is the California power outage in August 2020 caused by heat waves. This rise in temperature prompted a surge in electricity demand, exceeding the available supply.

Consequently, the state’s grid operator had to implement planned blackouts to manage the situation.

Power outages result from a combination of factors. The heightened demand for electricity was primarily due to the scorching heatwave and inadequate planning and preparedness. Furthermore, losing certain power plants due to mechanical failures made the challenges even more daunting.

Meanwhile, the Optus outage is a stark reminder of the risks associated with over-dependence on digital services in contemporary society. This has become clear with the recent incident, which has made Australians struggle with the profound impact of a near-total service blackout.

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

