Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Palantir Shares Surge 11% After AI Partnership Announcement with Microsoft for US Defense
News

Palantir Shares Surge 11% After AI Partnership Announcement with Microsoft for US Defense

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

Palantir Technologies Inc. revealed a new partnership with Microsoft to provide AI services to U.S. Intelligence agencies

In its statement on August 8, Palantir divulged the plans to integrate with Microsoft’s secure cloud technology to deploy its product suite to U.S. defense agencies. 

The U.S. agencies use this product suite, which includes its leading data platforms, Foundry, Apollo, Gotham, and AIP, across various classified environmentsAfter this public announcement, Palantir’s shares rose 11% on the same day.

Palantir Says It Will Leverage AI to Support Defense and Intelligence Agencies

In the announcement, Palantir stated that adopting Azure’s OpenAI service in Microsoft’s top-secret environments would be quickThe firm has decided to focus on applying AI to areas such as action planning, logistics, and task prioritization in defense operations.

Palantir’s chief technology officer, Shyam Sankar, emphasized that the collaboration between Palantir and Microsoft’s capabilities will greatly aid the defense and national communities.

Palantir’s reports showed good earnings. As a result, the company raised its yearly revenue estimates to $2.75 billion from the previous value of $2.67 billion. Also, it predicted that the demand for AI-driven data services will increase as 2025 draws closer.

Recent data on Tradingview shows that Palantir’s stock (PLTR) has increased by 18% over the past week. PLTR is trading at $29.28, showing a 72% rise since the beginning of the year.

Palantir emerged in 2003 to provide advanced data and analytics services only to U.S. intelligence and defense agencies. However, the firm has broadened its scope to include civilian clients such as the prominent German Stanley. 

Palantir now provides data solutions to Merck, a German science and Technology firm, and Airbus, a European aerospace company.

Palantir Remains Silent About Moves to Hold Bitcoin

A CNBC report in 2021 revealed that Palentir had started accepting Bitcoin payments. This decision showed Palentir’s willingness to invest in cryptocurrency as part of its financial strategy.

Also, Palantir disclosed that it was considering adding Bitcoin to its balance sheet, just as Tesla and MicroStrategy had done.

It also opened up on having more than $2 billion in cash reserves available for investments. MicroStrategy was the first major firm to add Bitcoin to its reserve assets. In 2020 and 2021, it purchased Bitcoin assets worth millions of dollars. 

Tesla also joined, disclosing it had bought Bitcoin worth $1.5 billion. Later, it dropped 10% of its Bitcoin assets to demonstrate its liquidity. However, since Palantir indicated that it would invest in Bitcoin, it has not provided any updates about its move.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Most Popular News

1 Palantir Shares Surge 11% After AI Partnership Announcement with Microsoft for US Defense
2 Coinbase Objects Proposed Ban on Specific Prediction Markets
3 TON Community Gets Free Access to Over 60 Advanced Analytics
4 US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Record $192M in Inflows Amid Net Loss for ETH ETFs
5 Fed’s Operation Choke Point 2.0 Remains Firm Amid Enforcement Action on Crypto-Friendly Banks

Latest News

Coinbase Objects Proposed Ban on Specific Prediction Markets
Crypto News

Coinbase Objects Proposed Ban on Specific Prediction Markets

Rida Fatima
TON Community Gets Free Access to Over 60 Advanced Analytics
Crypto News

TON Community Gets Free Access to Over 60 Advanced Analytics

Rida Fatima

The Open Network (TON) has partnered with IntoTheBlock (ITB) to give TON users free access to advanced analytics tools. Over 60 indicators are now available to the TON community, which aims...

US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Record $192M in Inflows Amid Net Loss for ETH ETFs
Crypto News

US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Record $192M in Inflows Amid Net Loss for ETH ETFs

Rida Fatima

US spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded higher inflows as the broader crypto market revives, amassing $192 million in net inflow on Thursday. BlackRock’s IBIT led the inflows with approximately $157.6...

Fed's Operation Choke Point 2.0 Remains Firm Amid Enforcement Action on Crypto-Friendly Banks
Crypto News

Fed’s Operation Choke Point 2.0 Remains Firm Amid Enforcement Action on Crypto-Friendly Banks

Rida Fatima
Iranian Groups May Be Planning to Meddle with US Elections
News

Iranian Groups Are Stepping up Their Game to Meddle with US Elections

Krishi Chowdhary
Global Ad Association GARM Disbands 2 Days After X Sued Them 
News

Global Ad Association GARM Disbands 2 Days After Elon Musk’s X Sued Them 

Krishi Chowdhary
Trump-Linked Memecoin RTR Dips 95% After Eric Trump Denies Token
Crypto News

Trump-Linked Memecoin RTR Dips 95% After Eric Trump Denies Token

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.