According to a recent Reuters report, researchers at OpenAI have discovered a significant artificial intelligence breakthrough. They had earlier stated this in a letter to the board of directors, warning about the possibility of this discovery competing with humanity.

This event occurred before the removal of the organization’s CEO, Sam Altman, a move that almost rid the company of over 700 employees.

While the exact contents of the letter were not disclosed, it was acknowledged by OpenAI in an internal communication to staff, emphasizing a project named Q* and the letter to the board.

Artificial Intelligence Discovery Raises Concerns

Q* (pronounced Q-Star) is seen by some within OpenAI as a potential breakthrough in the pursuit of artificial general intelligence (AGI), surpassing human capabilities in economically valuable tasks.

While the capabilities of the project are yet to be defined, it reportedly demonstrated promising math-solving abilities at a grade-school level, fueling optimism about its future success.

The letter to the board highlighted concerns about the power and potential dangers associated with AI without specifying the exact safety issues mentioned.

The researchers also pointed to the work of an AI scientist team, formed by merging the Code Gen and Math Gen teams, which aimed to optimize existing AI models for improved reasoning and scientific applications.

Sam Altman, instrumental in the growth of ChatGPT and securing resources from Microsoft to advance towards AGI, had recently announced new tools and expressed optimism about major advances at a summit of world leaders. However, shortly after these remarks, Altman was expelled by the board.

Meanwhile, the current discovery has stirred up discussions in computer science about the potential risks posed by highly intelligent machines. It also raises concerns about AI systems making decisions that could have detrimental consequences for humanity.

OpenAI Remains Faces Challenges from Cheaper Models

The adoption of open-source generative AI models poses a challenge for OpenAI in customer retention. As businesses expand, the demand for increased customization grows. Unfortunately, the current OpenAI API falls short of providing the level of customization that companies are seeking.

According to a VC at Lightspeed Venture Partners, Michael Mignano, the typical progression involves starting with OpenAI. The next step involves transitioning to building product models that are agnostic to a specific model, ensuring a seamless user experience regardless of the model used.

The final step entails companies training their proprietary in-house models. Furthermore, while OpenAI’s GPT-4 is robust and versatile, the market might soon shift toward smaller, specialized models tailored to specific industries.

Despite the remarkable ability of ChatGPT to handle a wide range of queries, the efficiency of smaller models trained on industry-specific data appears to be gaining traction.

If this persists, OpenAI may face a decision to cut down on costs to retain its users or keep up with the industry trend.