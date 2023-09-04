Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Pro-Russian Hackers Attack UK MoD, Leak Thousands of Sensitive Military and Defense Documents Online
News

Pro-Russian Hackers Attack UK MoD, Leak Thousands of Sensitive Military and Defense Documents Online

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

Pro-Russian Hackers Attack UK MoD, Leak Sensitive Documents

In a devastating attack on the UK Ministry of Defense, hackers with suspected Russian ties have leaked sensitive defense and military material on the dark web.

The leaked documents include thousands of pages about the Porton Down chemical weapons lab, the HMNB Clyde nuclear submarine base, and a GCHQ listening post.

LockBit, the hacker group behind the leak, previously carried out attacks on Scotland Yard and the Royal Mail group.

With several of its key suspects being on the FBI’s most wanted list, LockBit is deemed one of the most dangerous hacking gangs in the world.

The group has several members in Russia, including Mikhail Mahteev, the man suspected to have shared the stolen defense and military data online.

Multiple High-Security Military Sites and Prisons Compromised

The hacking group stole the UK military’s data by conducting a massive raid on Zaun, a West Midlands-based security firm responsible for several protecting maximum-security sites.

LockBit will have potentially gained access to some historical emails, orders, drawings and project files. We do not believe classified documents were stored on the system or have been compromised.Zaun spokesperson

The data leaked by LockBit can potentially help criminals breach Porton Down, which happens to be one of the most secretive military research facilities in the country. One of the leaked documents was specifically related to the equipment used to protect the facility.

The leaked documents include detailed drawings of the perimeter fencing at the Cawdor barracks.

Other documents include sales order reports for goods purchased for UK HMNB Clyde and a GCHQ communications site at Bude, Cornwall. According to GCHQ, Bude plays a crucial role in the country’s security.

Besides the nuclear submarine base, the listening post, and the chemical weapons lab, two other key military facilities had their security equipment details compromised in the attack – RAF Waddington and the Cawdor Barracks.

Reaper drone missions have been conducted at Waddington for the last decade, while Cawdor houses the 14th Signal Regiment, which specializes in electronic warfare.

LockBit’s attack on Zaun also allowed the group to steal documents related to high-security prisons protected by the firm, which include Category A Long Lartin, Worcs, and Whitemoor.

Mikhail Mahteev, the Russian national suspected to be behind the attack on Zaun, has allegedly attacked 1,400 targets globally, including a $66 million ransomware attack on the Royal Mail. LockBit is believed to have financial links to Russian criminals and has potentially issued $80 million in ransoms worldwide.

Ruslan Magomedovich Astamirov, a Russian national, was previously charged in the US for his involvement in the deployment of LockBit ransomware and other attacks in the US, Asia, and Africa.

Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood commented that the attack was “no doubt related to” the country’s continued support for Ukraine against Russia. He also went on to add that the conflict was no longer restricted to the traditional battlefield but had rather extended into the digital domain.

They are trying to hack us into giving up support for Ukraine. This is the nature of modern conflict.Deputy Prime Minister Oliver

Earlier this year, Dowden warned in response to the UK’s alliance with Ukraine, pro-Russian cyber mercenaries were pushing back harder than ever.

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Pro-Russian Hackers Attack UK MoD, Leak Thousands of Sensitive Military and Defense Documents Online
2 A ‘Smart’ Chastity Cage Maker Leaves Users’ Data At Risk
3 Meta Proposes Paid Versions of Facebook and Instagram In The EU
4 US Copyright Office Initiates Inquiry Into Regulation of Generative AI
5 Here’s How You Can Safeguard Your Personal Data from Meta’s AI Training

Latest News

A 'Smart' Chastity Cage Maker Leaves Users' Data At Risk
News

A ‘Smart’ Chastity Cage Maker Leaves Users’ Data At Risk

Krishi Chowdhary
Meta Proposes Paid Versions of Facebook and Instagram In EU
News

Meta Proposes Paid Versions of Facebook and Instagram In The EU

Krishi Chowdhary

Meta has been under the EU regulator’s scanner for quite some time now for its user data collection policies. However, Meta is now considering offering a paid version of its...

US Copyright Office Initiates Inquiry Into Generative AI Regulation
News

US Copyright Office Initiates Inquiry Into Regulation of Generative AI

Krishi Chowdhary

The United States Copyright Office has taken on a critical mission to tackle copyright challenges posed by generative AI. This has initiated a query seeking public feedback to address copyright...

Here's How You Can Safeguard Your Data from Meta's AI Training
News

Here’s How You Can Safeguard Your Personal Data from Meta’s AI Training

Krishi Chowdhary
spyware
News

Chinese Group Spreads Android Spyware Using Trojan Versions of Legit Apps

Asad Gilani
ETH
Crypto News

Investors Worried As Ethereum ETH Slumps by 4% – $SONIK Could Be a Good Alternative

Nick Dunn
Ripple
Crypto News

Ripple’s Escrow Unlocks 1 Billion Tokens, XRP Price Drops 3%

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.