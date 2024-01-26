Countries
News

Publicis Plans to Pump 300 Million Euros Into AI Development Over the Next Three Years

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist
Updated:
A prominent player in the advertising industry, Publicis, has taken a bullish stance on artificial intelligence (AI) development.

In a January 25 presentation, the company revealed plans to invest €300 million (~$326.94 million) in AI technology over the next three years.

Publicis intends to claim a position among the list of top artificial intelligence operators in the advertising industry through this move.

Details of Publicis’ AI Plan 

While discussing the plans during a pre-annual result presentation, the company stated that it will allocate €100 million for 2024 alone, which it plans to drive through its internal efficiencies.

This step will ensure no reduction impact on its operating margin. 

Meanwhile, the presentation from the maker of the Heineken and Barilla pasta campaigns revealed an organic growth of 6.3% for last year. This improvement surpassed the 5.5% to 6% surge in October.

Publicis CEO Arthur Sadoun, in his statement, emphasized the significance of showcasing the company’s financial strength as a strategic move. The group aims to integrate AI more deeply into its existing platform model by connecting every individual in the company to an entity named CoreAI

This initiative, which began in the second half of 2023, is set to be implemented in the first half of 2024, using acquired and internally developed data from the past decade.

Arthur Sadoun even explained that CoreAI is built on the foundation of accumulated data, emphasizing its importance. 

As such, the 2024 investment plan is split, with half dedicated to upskilling, training, and recruitment and the other half focused on technology, licenses, software, and cloud infrastructure.

When questioned about potential acquisitions, Sadoun stated that the company’s transformation phase is complete. 

Going forward, the emphasis will be on smaller investments in technology, intellectual property, and talent. Importantly, Publicis’ exceptional performance in the face of a broader slowdown in the advertising industry highlights its resilience and strategic positioning in the market.

Publicis Groupe’s Commitment to Developments

During 2023, Publicis Groupe took substantial steps forward in its business operations. The company secured complete ownership of Publicis Sapient AI Labs, marking a strategic move to enhance its artificial intelligence research.

This acquisition mirrors the firm’s unwavering dedication to maintaining a leading position in technological advancements. Financially, Publicis Groupe demonstrated resilience, recording a net revenue of 3,241 million euros in Q3 2023, showcasing stability compared to the previous year.

It also registered an impressive +5.3% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the corresponding period in 2022. This growth attests to Publicis Groupe’s agility in adapting to market changes and consistently delivering value to its customers. 

Moreover, its robust performance in acquiring a new business accentuated the company’s triumph.

In 2022, Publicis Groupe secured new media business contracts valued at $331 million, a figure double that of its closest competitor, WPP.

This accomplishment shows Publicis Groupe’s competitive prowess and highlights its capability to attract and retain clients in the industry’s unstable environment.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

