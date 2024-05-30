Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home PwC Becomes OpenAI’s First Resale Partner and Biggest Enterprise Customer
News

PwC Becomes OpenAI’s First Resale Partner and Biggest Enterprise Customer

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • PwC jas signed a deal with OpenAI, making it the AI firm’s biggest enterprise customer and first-ever resale partner.
  • So far, 100,000 PwC employees have gotten a license to access ChatGPT enterprise—the business-focused version of the chatbot.
  • Partnering with PwC will be a huge boost for OpenAI that’s been struggling to financially support its AI models. Apparently, the company has been losing millions of dollars on this.

PWC Becomes OpenAI’s First Resale Partner and Its Biggest Enterprise Customer

On Wednesday (May 29), PwC and OpenAI signed a landmark deal that will make PwC the biggest enterprise customer of the AI firm and also its first-ever resale partner. This means that PwC will now be able to sell OpenAI’s services to other businesses.

ChatGPT’s Enterprise plan offers faster responses, unlimited interactions, more analytics, flexibility to build custom tools, and loads more.

To be precise, the US and UK locations of PwC will be taking part in this deal, and they will be offering ChatGPT Enterprise (which is the business version of the AI chatbot) to its employees and clients.

At the time of writing, around 100,000 PwC employees are set to get access to ChatGPT Enterprise—75,000 in the U.S. and 26,000 in the U.K.

Talking about the agreement, PwC released a blog on Wednesday and said “As the first company to announce integration into its practice, we are uniquely positioned to help clients leverage ChatGPT Enterprise for better and faster ways of working.

The company plans to use AI to enhance various aspects of its business such as audit, tax, and consulting. However, how exactly it intends to do so is yet to be discovered.

Bret Greenstein, partner and generative AI leader at PwC, has also assured that this move will have no impact on the existing number of jobs. AI is not here to replace PwC employees. This is pleasant news, especially after Elon Musk just a few days ago said that AI will take all our jobs.

In fact, AI will enhance PwC’s current operations and help the company expand its business without increasing the headcount. It’s well worth noting that both companies have decided not to reveal the financial terms of the deal.

Why Is OpenAI Partnering with PwC?

The reason behind PwC partnering up with OpenAI is pretty clear—technical advancement. Just last year, PwC announced that it was planning to invest $1 billion over the span of 3 years to enhance its AI capabilities.

PwC has also been working on developing custom GPTs and has been helping its clients with the implementation of generative AI.

As for OpenAI, the company has been struggling to make ends meet and has been losing hundreds of millions of dollars owing to huge operating costs. That’s why it has been trying to reel in some extra money through enterprise partnerships and paid subscriptions.

OpenAI launched a paid version of ChatGPT called ‘ChatGPT Plus’ in February 2023. This was followed by ‘ChatGPT Enterprise’ for high-ticket clients later in the year.

As of now, OpenAI’s Enterprise version has more than 600,000 users, out of which 93% are Fortune 500 companies. With PwC coming onboard, too, this user base will be boosted by an additional 100,000 users. Plus, if PwC chooses to expand ChatGPT to all its locations, it could mean another 328,000 users for OpenAI.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 YouTube Intentionally Malfunctions for Millions of Users to Sabotage Ad Blockers
2 Solana Meme Tokens on Fire – Sealana Hits $3M in Presale; Solama Soars 55%
3 PwC Becomes OpenAI’s First Resale Partner and Biggest Enterprise Customer
4 Prominent Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Explores Semler Stock Rally After BTC Acquisition
5 Bitcoin Futures Demand Spikes, Will BTC Price Rally?

Latest News

YouTube Intentionally Malfunctions for Millions of Users to Sabotage Ad Blockers
News

YouTube Intentionally Malfunctions for Millions of Users to Sabotage Ad Blockers

Krishi Chowdhary
Crypto News

Solana Meme Tokens on Fire – Sealana Hits $3M in Presale; Solama Soars 55%

Lora Pance

Solana’s ($SOL) price dipped by 6.21% this week, yet Solana meme tokens do well: DogWifHat ($WIF) grew by 13%, CatInADogsWorld ($MEW) by 36%, and Maga ($TRUMP) by 39%. Solama ($SOLAMA)...

Prominent Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Explores Semler Stock Rally After BTC Acquisition
Crypto News

Prominent Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Explores Semler Stock Rally After BTC Acquisition

Rida Fatima

As part of its new treasury approach, Semler Scientific recently acquired Bitcoin worth $40 million. On Tuesday, May 28, Semler (SMLR) stock soared 25% upon announcing this acquisition.  This dramatic...

Bitcoin Futures Demand Spikes, Will BTC Price Rally?
Crypto News

Bitcoin Futures Demand Spikes, Will BTC Price Rally?

Rida Fatima
BlackRock's IBIT Overtakes Grayscale's GBTC to Become Largest Bitcoin Fund
Crypto News

BlackRock’s IBIT Overtakes Grayscale’s GBTC to Become Largest Bitcoin Fund

Rida Fatima
Bitcoin (BTC) Struggles Below $70,000 – Will Bearish Trend Continue?
Crypto News

Bitcoin (BTC) Struggles Below $70,000 – Will Bearish Trend Continue?

Rida Fatima
OpenAI Announces a New Safety & Security Committee
News

OpenAI Announces a New Safety & Security Committee After the Last One Was Dissolved

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.