PwC Becomes OpenAI’s First Resale Partner and Biggest Enterprise Customer

PwC jas signed a deal with OpenAI, making it the AI firm’s biggest enterprise customer and first-ever resale partner.

PwC jas signed a deal with OpenAI, making it the AI firm’s biggest enterprise customer and first-ever resale partner. So far, 100,000 PwC employees have gotten a license to access ChatGPT enterprise—the business-focused version of the chatbot.

So far, 100,000 PwC employees have gotten a license to access ChatGPT enterprise—the business-focused version of the chatbot. Partnering with PwC will be a huge boost for OpenAI that’s been struggling to financially support its AI models. Apparently, the company has been losing millions of dollars on this.

On Wednesday (May 29), PwC and OpenAI signed a landmark deal that will make PwC the biggest enterprise customer of the AI firm and also its first-ever resale partner. This means that PwC will now be able to sell OpenAI’s services to other businesses.

ChatGPT’s Enterprise plan offers faster responses, unlimited interactions, more analytics, flexibility to build custom tools, and loads more.

To be precise, the US and UK locations of PwC will be taking part in this deal, and they will be offering ChatGPT Enterprise (which is the business version of the AI chatbot) to its employees and clients.

At the time of writing, around 100,000 PwC employees are set to get access to ChatGPT Enterprise—75,000 in the U.S. and 26,000 in the U.K.

Talking about the agreement, PwC released a blog on Wednesday and said “As the first company to announce integration into its practice, we are uniquely positioned to help clients leverage ChatGPT Enterprise for better and faster ways of working.”

The company plans to use AI to enhance various aspects of its business such as audit, tax, and consulting. However, how exactly it intends to do so is yet to be discovered.

Bret Greenstein, partner and generative AI leader at PwC, has also assured that this move will have no impact on the existing number of jobs. AI is not here to replace PwC employees. This is pleasant news, especially after Elon Musk just a few days ago said that AI will take all our jobs.

In fact, AI will enhance PwC’s current operations and help the company expand its business without increasing the headcount. It’s well worth noting that both companies have decided not to reveal the financial terms of the deal.

Why Is OpenAI Partnering with PwC?

The reason behind PwC partnering up with OpenAI is pretty clear—technical advancement. Just last year, PwC announced that it was planning to invest $1 billion over the span of 3 years to enhance its AI capabilities.

PwC has also been working on developing custom GPTs and has been helping its clients with the implementation of generative AI.

As for OpenAI, the company has been struggling to make ends meet and has been losing hundreds of millions of dollars owing to huge operating costs. That’s why it has been trying to reel in some extra money through enterprise partnerships and paid subscriptions.

OpenAI launched a paid version of ChatGPT called ‘ChatGPT Plus’ in February 2023. This was followed by ‘ChatGPT Enterprise’ for high-ticket clients later in the year.

As of now, OpenAI’s Enterprise version has more than 600,000 users, out of which 93% are Fortune 500 companies. With PwC coming onboard, too, this user base will be boosted by an additional 100,000 users. Plus, if PwC chooses to expand ChatGPT to all its locations, it could mean another 328,000 users for OpenAI.