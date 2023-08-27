Qualcomm’s ‘Holy Grail’: Generative AI Capable of Revolutionizing Mobile Phones

Generative AI, a technology that has disrupted industries across several verticals over the last year, is all set to step outside the confines of desktop computers right into your smartphones.

Although innovations like ChatGPT and Midjourney have sparked wonders, these technologies have been limited to browser windows so far.

With a gradual evolution of these technologies, this transformative AI will make its way to premium phones integrated with the cutting-edge chips of Qualcomm.

Qualcomm is actively integrating generative AI into its upcoming premium chips, which will be launched this October at the annual summit in Hawaii.

At this summit, the attendees are likely to gain firsthand insight into the potential of generative AI for phones. Ziad Asghar, Qualcomm’s Senior Vice President of Product Management, spoke of the enthusiasm about this on-device AI.

I think that’s going to be the holy grail… That’s the true promise that makes us really excited about where this technology can go. Ziad Asghar

Generative AI integrated into the phone has the potential to offer highly tailored solutions, ranging from enhancing driving habits to restaurant searches. With this extensive plethora of services, the technology might surpass the capabilities of their cloud-based alternatives.

The Benefits Of On-Device Generative AI

The benefits of integrating generative AI into devices extend beyond personalization. The queries made to AI and private user data remain secure, as they are not transmitted to remote servers.

Besides, local AI processing outperforms cloud computation, as they would work in areas that lack cell service.

Text and visual models can work together seamlessly, transforming ideas into tangible outputs.

There’s a strong business case for on-device AI beyond privacy advantages. As machine learning models continue to gain complexity, it becomes costlier to maintain server farms for query responses.

Qualcomm’s approach, on the other hand, leverages the existing processing power of the device to ensure the cost-efficiency of AI integration.

The progressive vision of Qualcomm for generative AI involves several applications. From adjusting images with voice commands to creating entirely new visuals, there’s a vast potential to tap.

Running AI on your phone is effectively free – you paid for the computing power up front. Avi Greengart, an analyst at Techsponential

The concept extends further when multiple models are used. A speech-to-text model, along with an image generator, can produce a virtual assistant backed by generative AI, which would carry out life-like interactions.

The collaborative approach could also involve third-party AI models such as Llama 2 from Meta. This promises a versatile AI experience, regardless of the connectivity.

Qualcomm Plans For Generative AI Beyond Smartphones

Qualcomm’s ambitious plans with generative AI extend beyond smartphones. In the upcoming summit, the company is likely to unleash its generative AI solutions for PCs and automobiles.

This involves personal assistants for scheduling, communication, or even assistance in presentations.

However, the short-term focus lies on integrating generative AI into smartphones. Premium handsets are likely to benefit from this technology first.

The potential of the technology spans from enhancing entertainment and productivity to helping navigation for visually impaired people and even promoting personalized education.