Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Rakuten to Bring All Units into a Single Business as Mobile Unit Struggles
News

Rakuten to Bring All Units into a Single Business as Mobile Unit Struggles

Ali Raza Tech Reporter Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Rakuten to Bring All Units into a Single Business as Mobile Unit Struggles

Rakuten, a Japanese conglomerate dealing with huge debt, is exploring combining its financial units to foster collaboration.

The online retailer is exploring having its different financial units: banking, securities, credit card, and insurance operations, into a single unit within the company, according to a Bloomberg report.

This restructuring plan appears to instill confidence among shareholders. The shares of the company are up 3% in the last 24 hours. The company has been dealing with increased debt, which has dampened its financial outlook among shareholders.

Rakuten Group Inc

Shareholders appear confident with the performance of the company’s fintech business. The debt-ridden company has been dealing with unprofitability in its mobile phone carrier operations.

Rakuten Plans to Consolidate Operations under a Single Unit

According to close sources, the company will only proceed with an initial public offering of its securities unit once the integration of these units is realized. Additionally, the banking division of the company will remain operating as a listed company after the reorganization is complete.

If this restructuring plan is successful, Rakuten Securities Holdings Inc., Rakuten Card Co., and other units will operate under the single umbrella of Rakuten Bank Ltd. The financial units of the company have been posting solid growth, and the merger seeks to aid the financial position of the company’s mobile business.

According to analysts at Bloomberg, this planned merger is similar to having a back-door listing for the company’s securities and card businesses through Rakuten Bank. As such, investors will realize more value for their shares in the company as they will have ownership over more operations in the company.

“This could lead to greater synergies and boost the combined value of the three units toward the high end of our estimates, at about ¥1 trillion,” the Bloomberg analysts said.

Besides posting gains for Rakuten Group’s shares, the stock of the company’s banking division also increased by over 3%. This jump was the largest recorded by the company since its listing around a year ago.

Rakuten’s Struggling Mobile Business

Rakuten Group has previously been plagued by the struggles of its mobile business unit. The Japanese conglomerate posted a net loss of 339.4 billion yen, equivalent to $2.2 billion for the financial year that ended in December.

The recent losses marked the fifth consecutive annual loss suffered by the company as a result of the struggling mobile business.

The parent company also has around ¥700 billion in bonds that are due in 2024 and 2025. The statistics come after the company reported losses for five consecutive years. Last year, the company also announced it would no longer list its brokerage division as earlier planned.

Rakuten unveiled its mobile service network in 2020. At the time, the ecommerce and fintech company said its mobile business would disrupt the third-largest telecoms market in the world. However, this business fell short of expectations and it has instead, dealt a major blow to the company’s finances.

The founder and CEO of the company, Hiroshi “Mickey” Mikitani, initially planned that the mobile service would offer a low-cost network. With this network, users could leverage cloud-based software and cost-friendly hardware. However, these plans did not succeed as infrastructure costs at the company spiraled out of control.

The fast rollout of this division has led to significant damage to the operations of the parent company. The company has a massive debt hole of $5.4 billion that is due in the next two years.

The company might also be in for a tough year if its consolidation plan fails to materialize. Investors are closely watching to see whether the company will achieve its goal of having the mobile unit break even.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ali Raza Tech Reporter

Ali Raza Tech Reporter

Ali is a professional journalist with experience in Web3 journalism and tech. Ali holds a Master's degree in Finance and enjoys writing about tech, streaming, and cryptocurrencies. Ali’s work has been published in several leading tech and cryptocurrency publications, including Capital.com, CryptoSlate, Securities.io, Business2Community, BeinCrypto, and more.

Most Popular News

1 Rakuten to Bring All Units into a Single Business as Mobile Unit Struggles
2 Bitcoin Needs a $23K Price Increase to Meet the Recent 3% Gains in Gold, Economists
3 Financial Assets Might Become Tokenized, Investor Predicts
4 Ripple Releases 500 Million XRP Tokens From Its Escrow Account For April
5 Early Bitcoin Advocate Encourages Investors To Buy SHIB

Latest News

Bitcoin Needs a $23K Price Increase to Meet the Recent 3% Gains in Gold, Economists
Crypto News

Bitcoin Needs a $23K Price Increase to Meet the Recent 3% Gains in Gold, Economists

Asad Gilani
Every Financial Asset Might become Tokenized, Investor predicts
Crypto News

Financial Assets Might Become Tokenized, Investor Predicts

Asad Gilani

An investor on X has predicted that every traditional financial asset, from stocks to real estate, will ultimately be tokenized on blockchain networks. All of Wall Street is going to...

Ripple Releases 500 Million XRP Tokens From Its Escrow Account For April
Crypto News

Ripple Releases 500 Million XRP Tokens From Its Escrow Account For April

Asad Gilani

The blockchain company behind XRP has released 500 million coins from its escrow account for April. This action falls in line with its monthly practice of unlocking XRP tokens into the...

Early Bitcoin Advocate Encourages Investors To Buy SHIB
Crypto News

Early Bitcoin Advocate Encourages Investors To Buy SHIB

Asad Gilani
Prominent Crypto Analyst Weighs Bitcoin ETFs Winners And Losers
Crypto News

Prominent Crypto Analyst Weighs Bitcoin ETFs Winners And Losers

Asad Gilani
Hackers turn smart fridges into mining rigs
Blog, News

Hackers Turn Smart Fridges into Cryptocurrency Miners, Causing Global Kitchen Meltdown

Lora Pance
doge day
Crypto News

Dogeday is Coming: All You Need to Know to Capitalize on This Crypto Phenomenon

Alex Popa

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.