Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Ransomware Attack Disturbs Global Financial Stability, ICBC Unit in Crosshairs
News

Ransomware Attack Disturbs Global Financial Stability, ICBC Unit in Crosshairs

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

Ransomware Attack On ICBC Disturbs Global Financial Stability

A ransomware attack on the US unit of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) has sent ripples through global financial markets.

The intensity of the attack was so grave that it raised concerns among officials and regulators about the disruptions in business inflicted by major hacks. The unprecedented cyberattack explains that even well-established companies are vulnerable to online threats.

ICBC Financial Services is a subsidiary of the world’s largest bank in terms of assets, located in New York.

While recovery efforts are being carried out in full swing, the incident raises questions about the existing lines of defense against online attacks, particularly when it comes to a sensitive sector like finance.

A spokesperson of the FS-ISAC, a group dedicated to sharing cyberthreat intelligence, focused on the importance of staying up-to-date on all protective measures and patching critical vulnerabilities at the earliest.

ICBC Financial Services Responds to the Attack

In a statement, ICBC Financial Services stated that it had managed to clear US Treasury trades executed before the online attack was carried out.

However, the organization said that the process of recovery is underway. It may take days for the institution to resume its normal business operations. Other financial institutions, including BNY Mellon, have been settling trades manually following the cyberattack.

A senior cybersecurity executive from a major US financial institution, speaking anonymously, stated, “We’re taking a look at the response and the broader impact given ICBC’s size and role in the global financial sector”.

LockBit Claims Responsibility for The Cyber Attack

The responsibility for the cyberattack has been claimed by the LockBit, a cybercriminal group. The members of this group are primarily Russian. However, its affiliates are located in other countries, too, including China.

The audacity of targeting such a significant financial institution may have consequences, potentially inviting the wrath of the Chinese government.

In 2022, LockBit was the most extensively used ransom across the world.

Allan Liska, a ransomware expert working with Recorded Future, highlighted the geopolitical implications of the incident.

He stated that China may reach out to the Russian government, demanding action, if they consider the incident as a black eye. This may deteriorate the relationship between the two countries, resulting in greater scrutiny of the malicious players behind the group.

The financial industry faces new challenges with these incidents of ransomware attacks. Even advanced security programs are falling short of matching the sophistication of hacking techniques combined with security solutions.

LockBit has been targeting established companies to extort high amounts of ransom, and this type of attack has become a trend.

As global financial institutions struggle to come up with adequate countermeasures against cyber threats, it remains to be seen how the banking sector copes with the challenges.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 2023 Parental Control Software Statistics: Market Size and Insights
2 Ransomware Attack Disturbs Global Financial Stability, ICBC Unit in Crosshairs
3 15+ Food Truck Statistics for 2023 – Street Eats Unleashed
4 Millions of Google Accounts to Be Deleted Next Month; Users Receive a Three-Week Notice
5 Google’s New IP Protection Method Under Scrutiny For Being Anti-Competitive

Latest News

Editor’s Pick Parental Control Statistics
Statistics

2023 Parental Control Software Statistics: Market Size and Insights

Jeff Beckman
Major Food Truck Statistics
Statistics

15+ Food Truck Statistics for 2023 – Street Eats Unleashed

Susan Laborde

Food trucks are large vehicles built for food processing and service at a specified location. Customers of different pocket sizes now enjoy eating from food trucks as part of their...

Millions of Google Accounts to Be Deleted Next Month
News

Millions of Google Accounts to Be Deleted Next Month; Users Receive a Three-Week Notice

Krishi Chowdhary

Going ahead with the purge plan introduced earlier in May, Google has issued a three-week notice informing users that their accounts could be deleted next month. In an important update...

Google’s New IP Protection Method Under Scrutiny
News

Google’s New IP Protection Method Under Scrutiny For Being Anti-Competitive

Krishi Chowdhary
Meta Faces Legal Action Against Behavioral Advertising in EU
News

Meta Faces Legal Action Against Its Behavioral Advertising Approach In The EU

Krishi Chowdhary
Key Vishing Statistics
Statistics

The Most Alarming Vishing Statistics You Need to Know in 2023

Jeff Beckman
Microsoft Employees Temporarily Lose Access to ChatGPT
News

Microsoft Employees Temporarily Lose Access to ChatGPT

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.