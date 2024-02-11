Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Ransomware Attack Payments Crossed $1.1 Billion in 2023
News

Ransomware Attack Payments Crossed $1.1 Billion in 2023

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Ransomware Attack Payments Crossed $1.1 Billion in 2023

After a slow 2022, ransomware attacks and their payments almost doubled in 2023, hitting $1.1 billion compared to 2022’s $567 million. Major institutions like hospitals, schools, and even government agencies were all victims of the rising number of cases.

Ransom payments considerably fell in 2022 compared to 2020 and 2021 when these miscreants had managed to make $905 million and $983 million respectively.

The year of 2022 brought a ray of hope. Fewer attacks and ransoms led us to believe that all the investments in high-tech security tools, better laws and improved practices of the cybersecurity industry were finally catching up.

And this is just an estimation of the amount lost in extortion. The cost of damages and productivity loss makes the overall impact of these attacks even more serious.

But all that changed when Chainanalysis, a crypto-tracing firm, released a report of the total attacks and income made by ransomware gangs in 2023. And now it’s assumed that the statistics of 2022 were just an anomaly, probably influenced by other geo-political factors like the Russia-Ukraine war or the government breaking down the Hive Operation.

If you keep 2022 aside, it’s clearly evident that cyberattacks have been continuously increasing since 2019.

The numbers aren’t all too surprising. Chainanalysis had warned in July 2023 that the rate at which ransomware attacks were happening (up until July), might break all previous records by the end of the year. And unfortunately, that’s what happened.

Who Were The Top Attacks In 2023?

Out of the thousands of malicious cybercrime gangs, the ones that stood out include Clop, LPHV/Blackcat, LockBit, Play, BlackBasta, Ransomhouse, Royal and Dark Angels

A pattern has also been observed in how these gangs make their money. For example, Phobos’s payments are comparatively lower but the frequency of their attacks is very high. On the other hand, Clop and Dark Angels take larger median payments but the frequency of these extortions is low.

However, according to the attack trends, cyber crimes are about to take a grave turn as these ransomware groups focus more on a “big-game hunting” strategy.

This means that every notable group will follow in the footsteps of Clop and reduce their attack frequency by targetting big corporations that can pay larger ransoms.

Another popular technique used by these hacker groups is ransomware-as-a-service (RAAS). Under this, affiliates can use the strain to carry out attacks and the core operators of the strain will get a cut.

What makes this technique so dangerous is that it simplifies the process of hacking, so now even the miscreates who are not very technically sound can carry out major attacks. Currently, ransomware groups ALPHV-BlackCat and Phobos are known to use this technique.

The biggest concern here is also the drastic increase in ransomware variants.

A major thing we’re seeing is the astronomical growth in the number of threat actors carrying out ransomware attacks.Allan Liska, cybersecurity expert

This statement is backed by the fact that his firm found 583 new independent ransomware groups in 2023.

Why Is It Getting Harder To Catch These Gangs?

The number one reason why these gangs are able to avoid detection is through rebranding. When a strain is publicly recognized and sanctioned, they simply rebrand the strains which allows them to operate as usual while distancing themselves from the sanctioned strains.

Affiliates avoid detection by frequently switching strains or using multiple strains. Anytime a strain falls under the radar of the authorities, they move to another one.

Fortunately, recent developments in the tech industry have paved the way for blockchain analysis to identify strain rebrands. However, the frequency of rebranding still poses a major hindrance in this process.

The only silver lining here is there has been a steep increase in the number of victims refusing to give in to the blackmail. While this might not be enough to eradicate cybercrimes, it’s still a positive step.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 BlackRock And Fidelity Bitcoin ETFs Record The Biggest Debut On ETF Market In 30 Years
2 Ransomware Attack Payments Crossed $1.1 Billion in 2023
3 Sam Altman Plans To Raise $7 Trillion For His Upcoming AI Chip Project
4 Meta to Start Labeling AI-Generated Images on Facebook, Instagram, and Other Platforms
5 Uncovered: VexTrio— a Network Of 70,000 Compromised Sites That Delivers Traffic To Scam Websites

Latest News

BlackRock
Crypto News

BlackRock And Fidelity Bitcoin ETFs Record The Biggest Debut On ETF Market In 30 Years

Damien Fisher
Altman Plans To Raise $7 Trillion For His Upcoming AI Chip Project
News

Sam Altman Plans To Raise $7 Trillion For His Upcoming AI Chip Project

Krishi Chowdhary

Sam Altman who has already pioneered several revolutionary AI projects over the past few years has another ambitious project in his pipeline, which could cost $5-7 trillion and will be...

Meta to Label AI-Generated Images On Social Media Platforms
News

Meta to Start Labeling AI-Generated Images on Facebook, Instagram, and Other Platforms

Krishi Chowdhary

Meta on Tuesday announced that it is working on developing tools that would identify images produced synthetically by generative AI. The company is currently working with industry partners to determine...

VexTrio— a Network of 70,000 Compromised Sites Delivering Traffic To Scam Websites
News

Uncovered: VexTrio— a Network Of 70,000 Compromised Sites That Delivers Traffic To Scam Websites

Krishi Chowdhary
Pinterest Struggles with Weak Q1 Forecast Amid Heated Competition for Ad Dollars
News

Pinterest Struggles with Weak Q1 Forecast Amid Heated Competition for Ad Dollars

Damien Fisher
Top Crypto Gainers on 9 February - DYM, STX, and BEAM
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on 9 February – DYM, STX, and BEAM

Nick Dunn
Ripple Modifies Its XRP Sale Strategy Based on the Latest Quarterly Report
Crypto News

Ripple Modifies Its XRP Sale Strategy Based on the Latest Quarterly Report

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.