Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Reddit Shares Fall 16% in a Day after Promoters Sell One Million Shares
News

Reddit Shares Fall 16% in a Day after Promoters Sell One Million Shares

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • The Reddit stock fell more than 16% in a day after the CEO and CEO sold 500,000, and 514,000 shares respectively.
  • The stock has fallen more than 30% in the last three trading days after Hedgeye said that the stock is overvalued.
  • However, there are experts like New Street Research, that have given a target of $54 for the stock.

Reddit Shares Fall 16% In A Day After Promoters Sell

Reddit’s stock market journey has been rather topsy-turvy in its six days of listing. The stock was listed on NASDAQ on 21st March at a price of $47 against an issue price of $34, giving the investors around 38% in listing gains. Reddit aimed to raise $750 million with its IPO at a valuation of $6.4 billion.

The stock saw its biggest surge on 25th March gaining 30% in a single day with a high of $61.94.

However, 26th March saw a complete U-turn in the stock’s momentum. Although the script opened at a price higher than 25th March and rallied all the way up to $74.9, it started making a quick deceleration, and closed below the day’s opening price.

Since then Reddit has fallen by up to 24% in the last two trading days, closing at $49.32 on Thursday. Experts believe that Reddit’s $60 million AI content licensing agreement with Google has already been factored into its prices.

Reasons for the Reddit Stock Fall

Although this is the first major social media IPO since Pinterest in 2019, the market sentiments have been mixed. Andrew Freedman, an analyst at Hedgeye, has said that the stock is ‘grossly overvalued’ and that he will be looking for opportunities to short the stock.

He believes that Reddit has played it smart by timing its IPO close to its quarterly earnings release. Reddit is expected to release its reports for the first quarter of 2024 by the end of May.

Since this will be the company’s first report after going public, the stock may show some temporary upward movement. However, Freedman believes that reports in the long run might not be that favorable and the company might experience a decline in its revenue.

In what could be another major reason for Reddit’s prices falling, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 500,000 shares while Jennifer Wong, Chief Operating Officer at Credit, sold 514,000 shares.

Promoters of the company selling their shares is never a good sign. This is what led to the share falling by 14.6% on the last day of trading.

As per Freedman, the company’s correct valuation is at around $34, which is also the initial issue price. If the stock does come down to that level, investors could see another 30% fall in the prices. This will wipe off the entire listing gain of investors who have not sold their shares.

Read more: Reddit receives an inquiry request from FTC about its AI-related deals

The Bright Side

On the brighter side, there are many investors backing Reddit to perform well. Analyst Dan Salmon from New Street Research expects Reddit’s revenue to hit $1.16 billion in 2024 and $1.55 billion in 2025.

Salmon has set a price target of $54 for Reddit’s stock.

The volatility in Reddit stocks isn’t something unexpected. This is because Reddit’s IPO was also open to subscription to some selected Reddit users.

However, unlike other investors, they were not subjected to any lock-in period and could sell their shares whenever they wanted, which has predictably led to volatility in its prices.

Salmon believes the stock can remain volatile for the next three months, which is until its lock-up period expires. The stock might show signs of stability after its earnings release in May.

Reddit also has the backing of some popular investors in the US market.

  • Its largest investor is Advanced Magazine Publishers, owning a 30% stake in the company
  • Tencent, the popular gaming company, owns close to 11% stake.
  • Sam Altman-backed OpenAI also owns 8.7% of Reddit.

With contrasting market views, it will be an interesting three months for Reddit on the NASDAQ.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 White House Announces New Set of Rules for Federal Agencies Using AI
2 4 Canadian School Boards Have Sued 3 Social Media Giants for Sabotaging Young Minds
3 Traders Transfer $2.2 Million in Solana to Emerging Meme Cryptocurrency Slothana
4 Reddit Shares Fall 16% in a Day after Promoters Sell One Million Shares
5 Gold Miner Nilam Resources Shares Surge 22x Amidst Bitcoin Buying Announcement

Latest News

White House Announces New Set of Rules for Federal Agencies Using AI
News

White House Announces New Set of Rules for Federal Agencies Using AI

Krishi Chowdhary
4 Canadian School Boards Sue Three Social Media Giants
News

4 Canadian School Boards Have Sued 3 Social Media Giants for Sabotaging Young Minds

Krishi Chowdhary

Four of the largest school boards in Canada have filed a lawsuit against social media giants for being addictive, disrupting student learning, and harming their mental health. The lawsuit seeks...

Slothana goes parabolic
Crypto News

Traders Transfer $2.2 Million in Solana to Emerging Meme Cryptocurrency Slothana

Alex Popa

Slothana is a Solana-based meme coin that launched four days ago and has raised over $2.2M since. Currently, you can buy 10,000 SLOTH with 1 SOL (~$188). The meme project...

Gold Miner Nilam Resources Shares Surge 22x Amidst Bitcoin Buying Announcement
Crypto News

Gold Miner Nilam Resources Shares Surge 22x Amidst Bitcoin Buying Announcement

Asad Gilani
BlackRock CEO Goes Bullish on BTC as Spot Bitcoin ETF Crosses $17 Billion
Crypto News

BlackRock CEO Goes Bullish on BTC as Spot Bitcoin ETF Crosses $17 Billion

Asad Gilani
Elliott Wave Pattern Indicates Ripple (XRP) Might Surge to $13
Crypto News

Elliott Wave Pattern Indicates Ripple (XRP) Might Surge to $13

Asad Gilani
XRP ETF Premium May Record 100x to $500 Chad Steingraber
Crypto News

XRP ETF Premium May Record 100x Growth Chad Steingraber

Asad Gilani

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.