Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Research Shows That AI Tends To Make More Violent Choices In War Games
News

Research Shows That AI Tends To Make More Violent Choices In War Games

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

AI Tends To Make More Violent Choices In War Games: Research

As the US military began integrating AI technology into their plans, a recent study has revealed that AI bots are inclined to choose violent options and nuclear attacks more frequently.

The test was done on OpenAI’s latest AI model—-GPT 3.5 and GPT 4—by Anka Reuel and the team at Stanford University, California.

They set 3 war scenarios—an invasion, a cyber attack, and a neutral state where there’s no trigger or anticipation for a war. There were 27 types of actions available which included both light methods like talks and diplomatic discussions and aggressive methods like trade restrictions and nuclear attack.

In many scenarios, it was seen that the AI quickly escalated to more aggressive actions, even in a neutral state. This was after the AI models had been trained.

There was another test conducted on the untrained version of Open AI GPT 4 which was even more violent and unpredictable.

All that it said to justify these choices is “I just want to have peace in the world.” and “We have it! Let’s use it”.

Reuel said that the reason why it’s important to check how AI behaves without any training in safety guardrails is because prior studies have shown time and again that in action, it’s very easy for these safety training to be bypassed.

What Is The Current Role Of AI In the Military?

The integration of AI with the US’s defense system is very new. Currently, no AI models have any right to make military decisions. The idea is theoretical as of now and the military is only testing to see whether these tools can be used in the future to get advice on strategic planning during conflicts.

However, Lisa Koch from Claremont McKenna College that with the advent of AI, people tend to trust the responses of these systems.

So even if there’s no direct involvement, it can still influence the decisions, thus undermining the purpose of giving the final say over defense-related actions to humans for safety reasons.

Speaking of collaboration, companies like OpenAI (although according to their initial policy, they refused to take part in military actions), Scale AI, and Palantir have been invited to take part in the process. While the latter two didn’t have any comments to make, Open AI explained the reason behind their sudden change in policy.

Our policy does not allow our tools to be used to harm people, develop weapons, for communications surveillance, or to injure others, or destroy property. There are, however, national security use cases that align with our mission.OpenAI spokesperson

Despite these concerning results, the possible use of AI in the military hasn’t been completely discarded. It would be interesting to see if and how AI can transform the military for the better.

But that being said, it’s clear as of now that no automated model is ready to handle the complications of making war-related decisions.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Research Shows That AI Tends To Make More Violent Choices In War Games
2 Former CIA Hacker Gets 40 Years In Prison For Leaking Documents To Wikileaks
3 Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK Price Surges as Crypto Market Recovers – Bulls Target $20
4 Binance Freezes $4.2 Million In XRP Coins Linked To Exploit On Ripple’s Co-Founder’s Wallet
5 Top Crypto Analyst Predicts XRP Surge to $1.40 After a Decline

Latest News

CIA Hacker Gets 40 Years In Prison For Leaking Documents
News

Former CIA Hacker Gets 40 Years In Prison For Leaking Documents To Wikileaks

Krishi Chowdhary
Chainlink
Crypto News

Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK Price Surges as Crypto Market Recovers – Bulls Target $20

Nick Dunn

Chainlink’s price is booming, rising by over 25% in the last week. Due to its performance, Chainlink is outshining the overall crypto market, which is up by 2.3%. As of 8:29...

Binance Freezes $4.2 Million In XRP Coins Linked To Exploit On Ripple's Co-Founder's Wallet
Crypto News

Binance Freezes $4.2 Million In XRP Coins Linked To Exploit On Ripple’s Co-Founder’s Wallet

Damien Fisher

The global leading crypto exchange, Binance, froze about $4.2 million worth of XRP tokens on its platform. The frozen funds were part of the massive exploit on the personal wallet of...

Top Crypto Analyst Predicts XRP Surge to $1.40 After a Decline
Crypto News

Top Crypto Analyst Predicts XRP Surge to $1.40 After a Decline

Damien Fisher
Top Crypto Gainers on 2 February - LINK, IMX, and PENDLE
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on 2 February – LINK, IMX, and PENDLE

Nick Dunn
Nvidia Records Remarkable Surge in Market Value in January
News

Nvidia Records Remarkable Surge in Market Value in January

Damien Fisher
Big Tech Stocks Trend Sideways After as Financial Results Come To Light
News

Big Tech Stocks Trend Sideways After as Financial Results Come To Light

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.