Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Researchers Develop Tools to Prevent Unauthorized AI Intrusion
News

Researchers Develop Tools to Prevent Unauthorized AI Intrusion

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

Researchers Develop Tools to Prevent Unauthorized AI Intrusion

Glaze, a tool developed by the University of Chicago scientists, brings some relief to artists reeling under the impact of AI. Modern generative AI is capable of producing art within seconds with only a few prompts.

For example, you can ask AI to generate a Van Gough-like painting, and it’ll do it within minutes. This puts the work of thousands of artists at risk of being stolen and used without consent.

The Glaze prototype was first released in March and since has had more than a million downloads.

Glaze protects original pieces of art by putting an invisible layer of protection around it through machine learning algorithms. For example, if an artist uploads their oil painting work through Glaze, AI wouldn’t be able to recognize the work in its original form.

AI would perceive it as something entirely different, say a charcoal painting. This would prevent AI machines from replicating original artworks.

Jon Lam, a California-based artist, has been using the tool since its release. Lam admits that he, along with many artists, has uploaded their original artwork on different social media platforms with pride.

But they had no idea that these works would be copied by AI and put them out of work. Recently, Pope Francis also stressed the threat of AI eating into millions of jobs.

Entire, multiple, human creative industries are under threat to be replaced by automated machines.Jon Lam

Eveline Fröhlich is yet another artist who’s relieved with the introduction of Glaze. She expressed how helpless she felt when AI used her original artwork without any prior consent.

It was just like, this is mine now. It’s on the internet; I’m going to get to use it, which is ridiculous.Eveline Fröhlich

Photoguard – Another Ray of Hope

A similar tool named Photoguard was also released by Hadi Salman (a researcher at MIT) and his team. It works similarly to Glaze by adding an invisible immunization layer over photos that isn’t readable by AI models.

The tool adjusts the images’ pixels in such a way that it’s unnoticeable to the human eye. But this little change is enough to prevent AI models from editing those pictures.

Thus, if anyone tries to edit those images through AI models, the results wouldn’t be relevant at all. Photoguard aims to prevent the spread of deepfake AI images, including deepfake porn.

Although Photoguard is still in the development phase, and there may be ways to go around the tool’s modus operandi, it brings hope to fight against the growing misuse of AI.

With these tools being developed, authors and artists hope that they’ll finally be able to do something about AI’s unchecked intrusions.

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust’s Deadline: Bloomberg and K33 Research Disagree
2 Top Human Resource Statistics [2023 Data]
3 The Key Android Market Share Statistics for 2023
4 Researchers Develop Tools to Prevent Unauthorized AI Intrusion
5 Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Remains In Consolidation State, Leaving Investors In Search For Greener Pastures

Latest News

BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust's Deadline: Bloomberg and K33 Research Disagree
Crypto News

BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust’s Deadline: Bloomberg and K33 Research Disagree

Damien Fisher
Human Resource statistics
Statistics

Top Human Resource Statistics [2023 Data]

Susan Laborde

Human resource is a general term for employee recruitment, engagement, management, job satisfaction, performance appraisal, etc. According to research, 250 resumes are sent for every corporate job opening. But hiring...

Statistics Related to General Android Market Shares
Statistics

The Key Android Market Share Statistics for 2023

Jeff Beckman

Android has gained robust recognition as a top operating system for users in the tech world. The system has even become a solid rival to its competitors, such as iOS...

Crypto News

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Remains In Consolidation State, Leaving Investors In Search For Greener Pastures

Asad Gilani
FBI's Decisive Strikes Against DDoS Crime Waves
News

FBI’s Decisive Strikes Against DDoS Crime Waves

Krishi Chowdhary
Fantom Price Outlook: FTM Moves Sideways - Here’s Why This Assets Is Gaining Immense Traction
Crypto News

Fantom Price Outlook: FTM Trades Sideways – Here’s Why This Asset is Gaining Immense Traction

Nick Dunn
US Tech Giants May Exit UK Market Amidst Regulatory Challenges
News

US Tech Giants May Exit UK Market Amidst Regulatory Challenges

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.