Robert Kiyosaki Bullish on Bitcoin, Plans to Buy More BTC

Millionaire investor and author of the best-seller Rich Dad Poor Dad Robert Kiyosaki made a bold prediction about the price of Bitcoin.

Kiyosaki, renowned for his bullish stances on Bitcoin, said BTC will rise to $150,000 soon. Currently, he canvasses support for BTC as a tool for financial freedom.

Robert Kiyosaki Sets $150,000 As BTC Price Target

Robert Kiyosaki has adjusted his BTC price prediction with $150,000 as the next price target.

BITCOIN ETF. Yay. Glad I bought years ago. Bitcoin to $150k soon. Gold to the moon as Central Banks buy , store, and never sell. Silver to crash as silver stackers sell to pay bills, caused by rising inflation. Great news for silver stackers. Time to buy more as silver crashes.… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) January 10, 2024

According to a January 10 X post, Kiyosaki said BTC will hit $150,000 and Gold will also soar. Kiyosaki bases his BTC price prediction on the potential impact of a Spot ETF approval in the crypto market.

The millionaire investor believes now is a great time to start accumulating Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin, noting that fiat currencies such as the US dollar will continue to decline.

Kiyosaki has always advised people to invest, believing that rich folks get richer because they save Gold, Silver, and BTC, while the poor stay poor because they work and save dollars.

He advised his followers to monitor the Bitcoin halving and pay attention to Gold and Silver between February and March.

In context, Bitcoin Halving is a reduction of Bitcoin mining rewards per block that takes place every four years. Historically, the halving events often lead to an uptrend for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

As such, several investors are optimistic that a bull run will follow the upcoming halving event.

Other Bullish Predictions for Bitcoin

Bitcoin Price Predictions for 2024https://t.co/7LHUE8PguX

Mark Mobius: $60,000.

Bit Mining: $75,000.

CoinShares: $80,000.

Nexo: $100,000

Standard Chartered: $100,000.

Carol Alexander: $100,000.

Matrixport: $125,000.

CoinFund: close to $500,000. — Carol Alexander (@ProfCAlexander) January 2, 2024

Robert Kiyosaki is not the only investor bullish on Bitcoin in 2024. In an interview with CNBC, emerging markets fund manager Mark Morbius stated that BTC will rally above $60,000 by the end of 2024.

Chief Economist of Bit Mining Youwei Yang shared a similar sentiment, stating that BTC could peak at $75,000 in 2024.

He believes the halving and the Bitcoin ETF approvals will aid this increase. He thinks an ETF approval will attract more institutional investors and boost the value of BTC.

Additionally, Carol Alexander, a professor of finance at the University of Sussex, who has successfully predicted Bitcoin bottom in 2022, told CNBC that BTC will remain in the $40,000 to $55,000 range in the first quarter of 2024.

The professor believes this performance will result from volatility created by professional traders. Alexander said the next price moves will depend on the SEC and Coinbase settlement, which she feels may be required before the Bitcoin ETF approval.

Additionally, the professor predicts that Bitcoin will rise to an all-time high of $70,000 when the ETFs are approved and could break above $100,000 by the end of 2024. The most bullish prediction for BTC in 2024 comes from Seth Ginns, managing partner at venture capital CoinFund.

Ginns believes Bitcoin’s spot ETF approval and excitement surrounding a similar ETF approval for ETH could be the catalyst needed. He said Bitcoin could touch $1 million in the next halving cycle, with a more realistic range between $250,000 to $500,000.

While the wait for the spot Bitcoin ETF approval in the US continues, the SEC will likely respond to the applications soon, which will be vital to BTC’s price in the coming days.