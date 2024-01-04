Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home Russian Courts Settle Debts for Google, Meta, and TikTok
News

Russian Courts Settle Debts for Google, Meta, and TikTok

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

A report from Reuters reveals that the Russian state bailiffs have cleared the debts of major tech companies, including Alphabet’s Google, YouTube, Meta, and TikTok. This move comes at a time when Russian authorities and foreign companies are dealing with matters regarding data storage and regulations.

Russia Clears Fines for Tech Giants from Its Database

As of the latest check on Wednesday, the mentioned companies have been removed from the debtor registry, signifying a potential resolution to the fines imposed by Russian courts.

Notably, X (formerly Twitter) and Twitch remain in the database, facing fines totaling 51 million roubles ($560,730) and 23 million roubles ($252,879), respectively.

Although there were attempts to receive comments on the matter, Google, Meta, TikTok, and others involved in the case have yet to provide a response. Also, there is still a need to reach state bailiffs for more details.

The removal of the debts comes after a series of disputes between Russia and foreign tech companies, which escalated after the invasion of Ukraine two years ago.

The result of the invasion brought about the blocking of Twitter (currently X), Facebook, and Instagram social platforms from Meta and increased Russian government scrutiny on Alphabet’s YouTube.

Besides these happenings, Google received a significant fine of 4.6 billion roubles, equivalent to $50.4 million from a Russian court.

This fine was calculated as Google’s annual turnover in the country. In the case of Meta, which bore the name extremist in 2022, there were fines placed on it according to a proportion of the company’s Russian revenue.

Notably, this debt clearance for the companies suggests a potential resolution to these financial disputes, though official statements from the concerned parties are awaited.

Google Sets up Control to Manage Technical Debts

Like several other companies, Google commits to reducing technical debts using various strategies that check for possible errors. Most of these errors are mainly due to limitations in time or resources.

Google has set up a technical debt management structure to ensure the best practices amongst team members.

These practices include inventorying technical debt, assessing its impact, and upholding code quality. Besides that, the company also uses tooling support to identify and manage technical debt effectively.

It performs this by using tools that identify indicators of test coverage and stale documentation and highlight deprecated dependencies.

Furthermore, Google actively promotes awareness of technical debt within its organizational culture. The goal is to make it the responsibility not only of security and IT teams but of the entire organization.

In the financial area, Google has encountered controversies related to tax avoidance practices, notably the double Irish Dutch sandwich strategy.

Despite these challenges, some countries have introduced measures like Google taxes or diverted profits taxes to address these issues. The objective is to ensure that multinational companies, including Google, contribute their fair share of taxes to the respective jurisdictions.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 SpaceX Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Wrongful Termination of Criticizing Employees
2 Bitcoin ETF Rivalry Could Promote Transparency By Spurring Issuers to Disclose Addresses, Samson Mow
3 Russian Courts Settle Debts for Google, Meta, and TikTok
4 Bitcoin (BTC) Sheds Off 8% in One Day after Price Tested $45K – Time to Diversify?
5 Baidu to Donate Quantum Research Lab and Equipment to the Beijing Research Institute

Latest News

SpaceX Faces Legal Battle Over Wrongful Employee Termination
News

SpaceX Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Wrongful Termination of Criticizing Employees

Krishi Chowdhary
Bitcoin ETF Rivalry Could Promote Transparency By Spurring Issuers to Disclose Addresses, Samson Mow
Crypto News

Bitcoin ETF Rivalry Could Promote Transparency By Spurring Issuers to Disclose Addresses, Samson Mow

Damien Fisher

More expert opinions keep pouring in as the race for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) gets stiffer among the potential issuers. A prominent industry activist and Jan3 CEO, Samson Mow, draws...

Bitcoin (BTC) Sheds Off 8% in One Day after Price Tested $45K - Time to Diversify?
Crypto News

Bitcoin (BTC) Sheds Off 8% in One Day after Price Tested $45K – Time to Diversify?

Nick Dunn

Bitcoin (BTC) started the year 2024 by printing new green candles. This made a lot of people go home with huge profits. On January 02, the price of BTC reached...

Baidu to Donate Quantum Research Lab and Equipment to the Beijing Research Institute
News

Baidu to Donate Quantum Research Lab and Equipment to the Beijing Research Institute

Damien Fisher
Bitcoin Anniversary: Notable Milestones Fifteen Years After the Genesis Block
Crypto News

Bitcoin Anniversary: Notable Milestones Fifteen Years After the Genesis Block

Damien Fisher
Top Crypto Gainers on January 3 - MKR, ICP, And BLUR
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on January 3 – MKR, ICP, And BLUR

Nick Dunn
Baidu
Streaming News & Events

China’s Baidu Halts Multi-Billion-Dollar Deal with JOYY’s Live Streaming Business

Mark Cop

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.