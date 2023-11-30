Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Sam Altman Says Microsoft Will Take Non-Voting, Observer Role on OpenAI’s Board
News

Sam Altman Says Microsoft Will Take Non-Voting, Observer Role on OpenAI’s Board

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Microsoft is set to assume a non-voting observer position on OpenAI’s board, as announced by CEO Sam Altman. This strategic move allows Microsoft’s representative to actively participate in OpenAI’s board meetings and gain access to confidential information. 

However, crucial decision-making processes, including the election or selection of directors, will not include Microsoft’s voting rights. This decision comes in the wake of statements from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, highlighting the need for governance changes within the organization.

Microsoft’s Non-Voting and Observer Role

OpenAI has recently introduced a revamped board, with Bret Taylor, former Salesforce co-CEO, serving as chair and Larry Summers, former U.S. Treasury Secretary, also joining.

Added to this new board is Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, who was also a part of the previous board that dismissed Altman. 

In the meantime, the organization seeks six additional members with expertise across technology, policy, and safety.

The board restructuring also involves the exclusion of OpenAI’s chief scientist, Ilya Sutskever, who also played a role in Altman’s initial removal but later expressed regret and supported Altman’s return. 

Meanwhile, the reinstatement of Sam Altman as OpenAI’s CEO, after a brief ouster, has been accompanied by organizational changes, including the return of Mira Murati as Chief Technology Officer and Greg Brockman as president.

Altman also stated how vital his partnership with Brockman will be in running the company.

Microsoft’s commitment to invest over $10 billion in OpenAI solidifies its position as a major stakeholder, holding 49% ownership of the companyBut for now, the company has yet to respond immediately to inquiries regarding this development.

This latest update provides a glimpse into the evolution of OpenAI’s leadership and governance, with Microsoft playing a significant role in shaping the organization’s future direction.

Other Remarkable Developments Around OpenAI

In the days leading up to this event, OpenAI made a remarkable move by introducing the next-generation model of GPT-4. Information in the company’s post states that it created the initial version of GPT-4 in March, which became available to developers in July.

November 6 marks the unveiling of the GPT-4 Turbo, the next-generation model with enhanced capabilities and knowledge extended up to April 2023. It has a substantial 128k context window and can accommodate over 300 pages of text in a single prompt. 

Notably, performance optimizations enable GPT-4 Turbo to offer a 3x reduction in the price of input tokens and a 2x reduction for output tokens compared to GPT-4. Paying developers can explore GPT-4 Turbo through the API using the identifier gpt-4-1106-preview, with plans to release the stable production-ready model soon.

Regarding function calling updates, developers can now instruct the model to execute multiple functions in a single message, streamlining interactions. 

For instance, users can issue a command like “open the car window and turn off the A/C” in one message, eliminating the need for multiple roundtrips with the model.

Additionally, improvements in function calling accuracy ensure that GPT-4 Turbo is more adept at returning the correct function parameters.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Sam Altman Says Microsoft Will Take Non-Voting, Observer Role on OpenAI’s Board
2 Key Meta Statistics You Must Know – 2023 Figures
3 Top African Countries Offering the Best Quality of Life
4 Google Strikes Deal with Canada to Avert News Blackout
5 Custom OpenAI Chatbots Leak Secrets, Pose Privacy Threats

Latest News

Top Meta Inc. Statistics 2023
Statistics

Key Meta Statistics You Must Know – 2023 Figures

Jeff Beckman
Top African Countries Offering the Best Quality of Life
Statistics

Top African Countries Offering the Best Quality of Life

Kate Sukhanova

The top African countries with the best quality of life have a lot going for them, even if they’re not the most popular expat destinations. If moving to Europe or...

Google Strikes Deal with Canada to Avert News Blackout
News

Google Strikes Deal with Canada to Avert News Blackout

Krishi Chowdhary

Google has reached a historic agreement with the Canadian government to pay an annual amount of CAD $100 million to a fund to support local publishers amidst controversies between social...

Custom OpenAI Chatbots Leak Secrets, Pose Privacy Threats
News

Custom OpenAI Chatbots Leak Secrets, Pose Privacy Threats

Krishi Chowdhary
Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on November 29 – SEI, LUNC, And RUNE

Nick Dunn
General Password Breach Statistics
Statistics

90+ Key Password Breach Statistics in 2023

Susan Laborde
What are Instagram Reels
Statistics

Must Know Instagram Reels Statistics (2023 Figures)

Jeff Beckman

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.