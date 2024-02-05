Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Sam Altman Shares Pictures Of The Polaris Project—A Nuclear Fusion Power Plant
News

Sam Altman Shares Pictures Of The Polaris Project—A Nuclear Fusion Power Plant

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Sam Altman Shares Pictures Of The Polaris Project

Sam Altman is a major investor in Helion Energy— an American-based fusion research company and together, they are trying to build the first nuclear fusion power plant. If they succeed in doing so, they will be the first to put this technology to practical use.

In the words of Helion, Polaris is “the next big step in commercial fusion development”.

As of now, nuclear fusion is not only unstable but it requires a lot more energy input to work compared to the final outcome it produces. So in the long-term, it’s not a sustainable energy source.

However, Altman and Helion Energy are trying to change that narrative with their latest Polaris machine.

Sam Altman also took to his X account and shared a picture of the facility in which Polaris will be shortly built.

While the company agrees that they have a long way to go before nuclear fusion-produced energy can be a reality, they also have faith in their project.

Microsoft’s Deal With Helion Energy

What’s even more interesting is that Helion already has a big-ticket client in line to buy energy from them.

In May 2023, Microsoft signed a power purchase agreement with Helion, confirming that they’ll buy electricity from them in 2028. This gives the company almost 4 years to bring the project to life by which it aims to build a 50MW nuclear fusion power plant.

With the deal with Microsoft, it may have also ensured a limitless nuclear energy supply for OpenAI as well because it depends on Microsoft’s servers and resources to run its AI tools.

What makes this deal even more special is that this is the first time a company has signed a formal deal for the purchase of electricity.

Why Do We Need Nuclear Fusion?

The rising impact of global warming has been a major concern for all countries and companies. Using Nuclear Fusion— a clean source of energy could do away with this major global crisis.

But there’s another reason why Sam Altman is getting behind this project—to sustain the future of his AI tools.

Many AI tools have now been made public which drastically increased their consumption. But what a lot of us don’t know is it takes a lot of energy to keep an AI system up and running.

As of now, OpenAI gets hundreds of millions of queries every single day which approximately takes up 1GWh of energy on a daily basis. This is equivalent to the amount of energy used by 33,000 households in the US.

Generating one AI image takes as much power as charging your smartphone. In short, there’s no way AI can sustainably grow without a new energy source.

And this breakthrough seems very possible now that companies are relying on AI to grow their business. Their own needs are motivating them to heavily invest in renewable energy sources like nuclear fusion and solar energy.

Sam Altman has already invested $375 million in Helion Energy and seems pretty confident of meeting their 2028 deadline. If this project successfully goes through, it’ll not only benefit Helion but also catapult OpenAI’s growth and give it an edge over its competitors.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Apple Ramped Up Its ‘Secret’ Autonomous Car Project With Increased Testing, Says Report
2 Sam Altman Shares Pictures Of The Polaris Project—A Nuclear Fusion Power Plant
3 30+ Data Breach Statistics (2024 Data and Trends)
4 Apple To Introduce AI Features By The End Of 2024 Confirms Tim Cook
5 Jeff Bezos To Cash Out Amazon Stocks By January 2025

Latest News

Apple Speeds Up Its Autonomous Car Project With Increased Tests
News

Apple Ramped Up Its ‘Secret’ Autonomous Car Project With Increased Testing, Says Report

Krishi Chowdhary
Data Breach Statistics
Statistics

30+ Data Breach Statistics (2024 Data and Trends)

Jeff Beckman

Though cybersecurity awareness grows, study after study indicates escalating data breach activities against individuals and enterprises—2022 saw this sinister trend continue its upward climb globally at a record scale. Data...

Apple To Introduce AI Features By The End Of 2024 Confirms Cook
News

Apple To Introduce AI Features By The End Of 2024 Confirms Tim Cook

Krishi Chowdhary

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, has finally thrown some light on Apple’s plan with generative AI. Users can expect some big AI features as early as the end of 2024. Although...

Jeff Bezos To Cash Out Amazon Stocks By January 2025
News

Jeff Bezos To Cash Out Amazon Stocks By January 2025

Krishi Chowdhary
AI Tends To Make More Violent Choices In War Games: Research
News

Research Shows That AI Tends To Make More Violent Choices In War Games

Krishi Chowdhary
CIA Hacker Gets 40 Years In Prison For Leaking Documents
News

Former CIA Hacker Gets 40 Years In Prison For Leaking Documents To Wikileaks

Krishi Chowdhary
Chainlink
Crypto News

Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK Price Surges as Crypto Market Recovers – Bulls Target $20

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.