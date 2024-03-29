Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Sam Bankman-Fried Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Fraud and Conspiracy
News

Sam Bankman-Fried Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Fraud and Conspiracy

Ali Raza Tech Reporter Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Sam Bankman-Fried

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of fraud and siphoning customer funds from the now-defunct FTX exchange.

The sentencing was handed by US District Judge Lewis Kaplan at a Manhattan court. The judge rejected the claims made by Bankman-Fried’s defense that FTX customers did not lose money. The judge also added that the former crypto mogul was untruthful in his testimony.

The 25-year prison sentence is a short term compared to what the prosecutors were seeking. The prosecution wanted him to serve 40-50 years in prison, while the Probation recommended 105 years. However, according to the judge, such a sentencing was “more than necessary.”

US Judge Paints a Grim Picture of Bankman-Fried

While handing over the sentence, Judge Kaplan painted a grim picture of the type of person Bankman-Fried had portrayed himself to be during the trial. The judge noted that the MIT graduate was “extremely smart” and capable of huge accomplishments as seen in his role at Jane Street where he made a lot of money.

However, Bankman-Fried was also increasingly ambitious according to the judge. He wanted to have much political influence in the country, which explains the accusations of channeling customer funds towards political donations.

According to Judge Kaplan, Bankman-Fried made these donations to promote a friendly crypto regulatory framework. Nevertheless, his actions were not genuine. While he claimed to promote a friendly regulatory framework, he also criticized regulators during a November interview held while he was in custody.

The judge also addressed Bankman-Fried’s huge risk appetite saying that his behavior portrayed “a man willing to flip a coin as to the continued existence of life on earth.” Despite knowing that Alameda was using customer funds in risky investments, political donations, and property purchases, he did nothing to stop it.

The judge further said that while Bankman-Fried had the right to plead not guilty, he knew what he did was wrong. Furthermore, despite knowing that his image was already tainted around the world, the former billionaire remained persistent and would not admit to any wrongdoing.

While giving a 20-minute remark to the judge, Bankman-Fried acknowledged that FTX customers indeed suffered after the bankruptcy filing. He also apologized to his former colleagues at FTX but failed to admit to any wrongdoing.

“Customers have been suffering … I didn’t at all mean to minimize that,” he told the judge. “I also think that’s something that was missing from what I’ve said over the course of this process, and I’m sorry for that.”

Bankman-Fried to Appeal His Sentencing

Bankman-Fried has vowed to appeal this sentencing and conviction. According to Reuters, his parents, who were present in the courtroom during the sentencing, also vowed to continue fighting for their son.

While presenting his defense, Bankman-Fried’s lawyers said that the FTX founder should be distanced from notorious financial crime faces like Bernie Madoff. They argued that while Madoff was a “ruthless financial serial killer,” Bankman-Fried was a math nerd who sought ways to reimburse customers after the exchange collapsed.

The lawyers also said that the decisions made by Bankman-Fried during the trial were not made with malice. Instead, he made careful calculations before making a decision.

The defense was also seeking a shorter prison sentence of less than five years. In their argument, they said that FTX customers received all their money back. The FTX bankruptcy estate announced that all customers would receive back their crypto holdings at the prices they traded at when the exchange was filing for bankruptcy.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ali Raza Tech Reporter

Ali Raza Tech Reporter

Ali is a professional journalist with experience in Web3 journalism and tech. Ali holds a Master's degree in Finance and enjoys writing about tech, streaming, and cryptocurrencies. Ali’s work has been published in several leading tech and cryptocurrency publications, including Capital.com, CryptoSlate, Securities.io, Business2Community, BeinCrypto, and more.

Most Popular News

1 US Supreme Court Reviews Government Meddling In Content Moderation on Social Media
2 Sam Bankman-Fried Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Fraud and Conspiracy
3 Operator of Illegal IPTV Streams Sentenced to Five Years in Jail
4 White House Announces New Set of Rules for Federal Agencies Using AI
5 Four Canadian School Boards Have Sued Social Media Giants for Sabotaging Young Minds

Latest News

US Supreme Court Reviews Government Meddling In Content Moderation on Social Media
Streaming News & Events

US Supreme Court Reviews Government Meddling In Content Moderation on Social Media

Ali Raza
IPTV
Streaming News & Events

Operator of Illegal IPTV Streams Sentenced to Five Years in Jail

Naveed Iqbal

In recent years, Illegal streaming of Movies, TV shows and live sports through pirate sites and services has emerged as a serious problem in the streaming realm. And since the...

White House Announces New Set of Rules for Federal Agencies Using AI
News

White House Announces New Set of Rules for Federal Agencies Using AI

Krishi Chowdhary

The US government has announced that federal agencies using AI tools will be required to follow new safeguards by December 1. The announcement comes from the Office of Management and...

4 Canadian School Boards Sue Three Social Media Giants
News

Four Canadian School Boards Have Sued Social Media Giants for Sabotaging Young Minds

Krishi Chowdhary
Slothana goes parabolic
Crypto News

Traders Transfer $2.2 Million in Solana to Emerging Meme Cryptocurrency Slothana

Alex Popa
Reddit Shares Fall 16% In A Day After Promoters Sell
News

Reddit Shares Fall 16% in a Day after Promoters Sell One Million Shares

Krishi Chowdhary
Gold Miner Nilam Resources Shares Surge 22x Amidst Bitcoin Buying Announcement
Crypto News

Gold Miner Nilam Resources Shares Surge 22x Amidst Bitcoin Buying Announcement

Asad Gilani

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.