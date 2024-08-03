Countries
Samsung Unveils Solid-State Batteries with 20-Year Lifespan and 9-Minute Charging Time
News

Samsung Unveils Solid-State Batteries with 20-Year Lifespan and 9-Minute Charging Time

Krishi Chowdhary
Updated:
  • Samsung took part in the SNE Battery Day 2024 expo in Seoul, South Korea, and announced that its first batch of solid-state batteries is already operational.
  • They were sent out to EV makers six months ago and the feedback so far has been positive.
  • If everything goes well, Samsung will be able to mass-produce these batteries by 2027.
  • These batteries are much safer, lighter, and smaller compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries. They also come with a 20-year lifespan, take only 9 minutes to charge, and can run up to 600 miles per charge.

Samsung announced its new battery technologies at the SNE Battery Day 2024 expo in Seoul, South Korea. The company revealed that it’s been six months since the first batches of its pilot solid-state battery line were introduced to EV makers for testing, and the feedback on them so far is quite positive.

Next, Samsung said that if everything goes well, it might be able to mass-produce all-solid-state batteries by 2027.

About the Batteries

The batteries are undoubtedly fantastic. Each of them has a lifespan of around 20 years, takes only 9 minutes to charge, and can power electric vehicles for up to 600 miles on a single charge.

According to the VP of Samsung SDI, EV makers prefer these batteries over the traditional lithium-ion ones because they are much smaller, safer, and lighter. That’s because the liquid components in the traditional lithium-ion battery have been replaced by solid components.

Also, the energy density is 500 Wh/kg, which is almost double the density of traditional EV batteries. Do note that more energy density means more driving range.

However, one drawback could be that these batteries are quite expensive to produce. Hence, initially, it will only be distributed to premium EV cars. The premium segment will also receive high-nickel NCS products from Samsung.

What about Affordable EV Cars?

While cheaper EV cars might not be able to use Samsung’s solid-state batteries anytime soon, the company has something else in store for them.

It’s working on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and cobalt-free batteries, as well as a dry electrode production method to reduce costs.

“We will not only match the price in the popular and entry-level segments, but also mass produce products that can be rapidly charged in 9 minutes by 2026.” – Samsung

Challenges for Samsung

While the specs on Samsung’s batteries sound impressive, they’re not a breakout product, and similar batteries exist.

For example, Chinese battery makers already have a 150 kWh battery pack with a semi-solid electrolyte that can power EV cars for a staggering 650 miles on a single charge.

Also, Samsung’s 9-minute charge promise probably refers to the time it’ll take to go from 10-20% of battery life to 80%, and not from 0 to 100. It’s well worth noting that charging speed slows down significantly after 80% to protect the battery.

Now, considering that the 9-minute charge is in fact for going from 10-20% to 80% battery life, Chinese rivals are already offering 5C or 6C charging speeds.

Furthermore, other battery makers, such as CATL, are also developing batteries with longer life spans ranging up to 20 years. So, it’s fair to say that competition is very stiff and Samsung doesn’t hold a distinctive advantage.

Interestingly, though, the biggest hurdle—for all the companies involved, by the way—is the limited availability of charging infrastructure. Such impressive technical advancement is of no use if they can’t come up with the necessary infrastructure to support it.

