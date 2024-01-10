Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home Samsung Records Lower Than Expected Quarterly Profit Due to Weak Consumer Demand
News

Samsung Records Lower Than Expected Quarterly Profit Due to Weak Consumer Demand

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s quarterly report on Tuesday revealed its Q4 operating profit will likely drop by 35%. The firm attributed the decline to persistently weak consumer demand across multiple segments of its business despite the improved prices of memory chips.

Samsung’s preliminary results revealed an operating profit of 2.8 trillion won ($2.13 billion) between October and December, down from 4.31 trillion won in the previous year.

Samsung’s Fourth Quarter Profit Decline

Samsung chip contract manufacturing, mobile processors, television, and home appliance businesses underperformed, contributing to the disappointing results. Analysts noted that Samsung’s mobile business likely saw a decline in shipments of its flagship foldable models, leading to a slight dip in earnings.

Despite the weak performance, this marks Samsung’s smallest year-on-year profit drop in five quarters, following a report of a 31% drop in Q3 2022. It’s a sign of improvement from the severe industry downturn caused by a memory chip glut and slow demand for gadgets in the previous year.

Moreover, Samsung’s chip division is expected to have reduced its fourth-quarter loss against the 3.75 trillion won and 4.36 trillion won in Q3 and Q2 2023, respectively.

It also recorded an improvement in memory chip earnings, especially in the DRAM business, returning to a profit, which recorded an estimated price growth of 18% to 23%, as reported by TrendForce.

The NAND flash chip price, on the other hand, increased 10%-15%. More so, a recovery in memory chip prices is anticipated to continue, with the company set to release detailed earnings on Jan. 31.

Notably, investors are eager to learn about Samsung’s plans to stimulate demand for more memory chips per device, including strategies involving on-device artificial intelligence, later this month.

The company’s shares closed 2.4% lower, contrasting with a 0.3% drop in the broader market. Meanwhile, rival LG Electronics also faced challenges, posting a fourth-quarter operating profit of 313 billion won, well below estimates.

The intensifying competition and increased spending on marketing in the television and home appliance markets were cited as factors affecting LG’s performance.

Apple’s Market Events 

Besides the losses in profit for Samsung and LG, Apple also faced its fourth consecutive quarterly revenue dip, reporting $89.5 billion for the quarter ending in September, a 1% decrease compared to the previous quarter.

The decrease, though anticipated, surpassed Wall Street expectations of $89.28 billion.

Notably, Apple achieved record-breaking quarterly revenue of $43.81 billion from iPhones and $22.3 billion from services, as highlighted by Apple CEO Tim Cook.

But looking beyond the decrease in sales, the company’s stock has recorded over 2% increase ahead of the scheduled earnings call, contributing to a year-to-date rise of approximately 32.5%.

Notably, this announcement came at a time when the company faced its busiest quarter as the holiday season drew closer.

At the time, investors were eagerly anticipating insights into the quarter’s performance, demanding the status of the recently released iPhone 15, which the company introduced just a few days leading up to the quarter’s conclusion.

During the same period, there was a notable year-on-year decline of 34% in Mac revenue, amounting to approximately $7.6 billion, with iPad revenue also dipping by 10% simultaneously.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Samsung Records Lower Than Expected Quarterly Profit Due to Weak Consumer Demand
2 Tech Giants Refuse U.S. Consumer Security to Oversee Digital Wallets
3 Apple Concludes Payouts in iPhone Slowdown Controversy, UK Case Pursues £1.6bn Compensation
4 OpenAI Fires Back at Copyright Lawsuit of New York Times, Claims Suit to be Baseless
5 Bitcoin Traders Record Breakthrough as $44,000 Support Holds Amid ETF Approval Saga

Latest News

Tech Giants Refuse U.S. Consumer Security to Oversee Digital Wallets
News

Tech Giants Refuse U.S. Consumer Security to Oversee Digital Wallets

Damien Fisher
Apple Concludes Payouts in iPhone Slowdown Controversy
News

Apple Concludes Payouts in iPhone Slowdown Controversy, UK Case Pursues £1.6bn Compensation

Krishi Chowdhary

Apple has started disbursing funds in response to a long-drawn class action lawsuit in the US alleging that the iPhone manufacturer intentionally slowed down some of its models. This news...

OpenAI Calls NY Times Copyright Lawsuit Baseless
News

OpenAI Fires Back at Copyright Lawsuit of New York Times, Claims Suit to be Baseless

Krishi Chowdhary

In a bold statement, OpenAI has defended itself against the recent copyright infringement lawsuit filed by The New York Times. The tech company dismissed the legal action as “without merit”....

Bitcoin Traders Record Breakthrough as $44,000 Support Holds Amid ETF Approval Saga
News

Bitcoin Traders Record Breakthrough as $44,000 Support Holds Amid ETF Approval Saga

Damien Fisher
Top 8 Altcoins Under $0.05 To Watch Out For in 2024
Crypto News

Top 8 Altcoins Under $0.05 To Watch Out For in 2024

Damien Fisher
Bitcoin ETF Buzz Creates More Twists On Crypto Twitter And Prices
Crypto News

Bitcoin ETF Buzz Creates More Twists On Crypto Twitter And Prices

Damien Fisher
Top Crypto Gainers on January 8 - MKR and STX
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on January 8 – MKR and STX

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.