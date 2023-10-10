Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Samsung To Record An 80% Profit Decline in Q3 Due to Continuous Chip Losses
News

Samsung To Record An 80% Profit Decline in Q3 Due to Continuous Chip Losses

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

The leading global tech giant, Samsung Electronics, is preparing to unveil its Q3 preliminary earnings results, and industry analysts closely track the figures.  

However, there is an anticipation that the firm might record a staggering 80% decline compared to the previous year due to an ongoing challenge from a “global chip glut.”

This situation has disturbed the normal activity of the South Korean conglomerate, which depends on Samsung’s semiconductor solutions to make money. 

Samsung Q3 Loss in Profits

Samsung is one of the world’s most renowned manufacturers of smartphones, televisions, and memory chips. As the company readies to unveil its Q3 preliminary earnings results, the estimations from the analysts were not encouraging. 

The analysts projected an operating profit of approximately 2.1 trillion won ($1.56 billion) for the July-September quarter. These projections are based on data from 19 analysts, known for their consistent accuracy.

Notably, during the same period the previous year, Samsung recorded an operating profit of 10.85 trillion won. The primary reason behind this reversal is the company’s chip division, which had been the pillar of its financial success. But now, it is expected to report quarterly losses from 3 trillion to 4 trillion won.

These losses resulted from the sluggish recovery of memory chip prices, which failed to rebound as quickly as anticipated. Samsung had to reduce the quantity of chips it produced, which resulted in an unexpected increase in production costs, thereby reducing its profits.

Also, according to reports in April, Samsung made further cuts in the third quarter to reduce oversupply in the market as demand for chips tanked. However, in a more positive development, Reuters reports showed that five analysts estimated that Samsung’s mobile business likely reported an operating profit of approximately 3 trillion won. 

This is attributed to the successful launch of premium foldable smartphones during the quarter, which helped drive sales despite the challenges posed by the sluggish global smartphone market.

The Ripple Effect on the Industry

The ripple effects of this challenging environment are not limited to Samsung alone. Notably, Micron Technology also projected a quarterly loss, raising concerns about a slow recovery within the memory chip industry. This is particularly troubling for sectors like data centers, which rely heavily on memory chips.

Besides this, the industry has witnessed a trend where smartphone and personal computer manufacturers have refrained from purchasing new memory chips. Rather, they reduce their inventory due to concerns about an impending economic downturn.

However, with inventory levels now fading, analysts anticipate a rebound in demand as early as the beginning of next year. Despite these challenges, a positive change is possible, as evidenced in Samsung’s recent first order for server memory chips from a North American data center company.

This development has sparked optimism that data center clients will gradually resume chip purchases. Despite the difficulties in the semiconductor market, there remains a strong demand for memory chips used in artificial intelligence applications, such as high bandwidth memory (HBM).

However, Samsung faces stiff competition from rivals like SK Hynix in developing these chips and securing clients like AI-chip leader Nvidia.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Samsung To Record An 80% Profit Decline in Q3 Due to Continuous Chip Losses
2 Shiba Inu Lead Dev Addresses Concerns About Shibarium
3 Magecart Card Skimming Campaign Targets 404 Error Pages
4 Top crypto Gainers on October 10 – XTZ And ATOM
5 Dogecoin Price Outlook: Can DOGE Reach $1 Amidst Bullish Sentiment?

Latest News

Shiba Inu
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Lead Dev Addresses Concerns About Shibarium

Damien Fisher
Magecart
News

Magecart Card Skimming Campaign Targets 404 Error Pages

Damien Fisher

In a concerning development, a new Magecart card skimming campaign has emerged, posing a significant threat to online retailers and their customers. This campaign employs innovative techniques to hide malicious code...

crypto
Crypto News

Top crypto Gainers on October 10 – XTZ And ATOM

Nick Dunn

The crypto market has continued its volatility from yesterday, with the total market cap value at $1.1 trillion. Top coins such as Bitcoin and Ethereum remain relatively unchanged as the Fear...

Dogecoin
Crypto News

Dogecoin Price Outlook: Can DOGE Reach $1 Amidst Bullish Sentiment?

Nick Dunn
The Future of Google Pay
Statistics

What is the Number of People Using Google Pay in 2023?

Susan Laborde
Israel Face an Onslaught of Hacktivist Attacks After Hamas Assault
News

Israel Faces an Onslaught of Hacktivist Attacks Following Deadly Hamas Assault

Krishi Chowdhary
Top Statistics of BitTorrent
Statistics

BitTorrent Statistics in 2023: Growth and Revenue

Jeff Beckman

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.