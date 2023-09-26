Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
SEC Intensifies WhatsApp Probe, Collects Thousands of Wall Street Private Messages
News

SEC Intensifies WhatsApp Probe, Collects Thousands of Wall Street Private Messages

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has scaled up its investigatory approach to Wall Street private messaging app usage. 

According to a Reuters report, the regulator collected thousands of employees’ messages from over a dozen prominent Wall Street investment companies in the latest probe phase. 

Leading Wall Street firms such as Carlyle Group, KKR & Co, Apollo Global Management, and Blackstone are on the SEC’s radar. Also, the probe involves some top hedge funds, including Citadel.

SEC Collects Staff’s Messages, Escalating Investigation

The move from the SEC follows a two-year crackdown on violating record-keeping rules with an initial target on broker-dealers. The crackdown has generated more than $2 billion in civil penalties.

Previously, the regulator requested that the firms internally review their messaging flow. The request came following the SEC’s indication that the companies use WhatsApp, Signals, and other similar messaging applications for business and work-related discussions.

However, the SEC’s investigation has spread to investment advisers and firms. Further, the report revealed that the recent investigation phase from the securities regulator, over the past few months, involved over a dozen investment advisers. 

The regulator requested access to messages on private devices and applications of selected staff, which include some senior executives. Also, the requested messages should cover the firms’ first half of 2021 business discussions. 

The affected executives have released their phones and devices to their employers and lawyers for copying. Also, the copied messages have been forwarded to the SEC in compliance with its investigatory demands. 

Regarding the implication of the SEC’s scrutiny on companies’ communication processes, many believe it brings escalated risks. As reported by Reuters, a source familiar with the matter said:

The more information you give the SEC, the more you fuel the beast.

Furthermore, at least 16 companies, including Carlyle, KKR, Blackstone, Apollo, and TPG, have confirmed that the securities regulator is probing their official communication system. However, they did not detail the range of the probe. On its part, Citadel’s spokesperson denied making any comment.

SEC Changed Its Investigatory Approach On Investment Companies

The SEC’s latest investigatory approaches on investment companies differ from those on broker-dealers. The regulator asked the broker companies to personally review their staff messages and report the number of work-related discussions.

Further, the SEC staff only reviewed a few messages personally to confirm the report from the companies. Moreover, all reviews are completed anonymously to uphold the confidentiality of SEC’s investigations.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler had maintained that probes into companies’ communication systems are necessary to enforce compliance with record-keeping rules. Also, it would aid the regulator in identifying all lapses and potential risks.

In August, the SEC charged eleven Wall Street companies with widespread record-keeping failures, resulting in approximately $289 million in fines on the firms.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 No Ban on AI-Made Music, but Ethics Matter: Spotify CEO
2 SEC Intensifies WhatsApp Probe, Collects Thousands of Wall Street Private Messages
3 40+ Real Estate Statistics: 2023 Market Share & Data Analysis
4 Online Appointment Scheduling Statistics in 2023 (Data Matters)
5 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surge Potential Increases – Will It Reach $1?

Latest News

No Ban on AI-Made Music, but Ethics Matter: Spotify CEO
News

No Ban on AI-Made Music, but Ethics Matter: Spotify CEO

Krishi Chowdhary
Real Estate Statistics
Statistics

40+ Real Estate Statistics: 2023 Market Share & Data Analysis

Susan Laborde

Like many other sectors, the pandemic hit the real estate industry hard. Commercial real estate, especially offices, and retail spaces, bore the brunt of it. On the residential side, demand...

ONLINE APPOINTMENT SCHEDULING STATISTICS
Statistics

Online Appointment Scheduling Statistics in 2023 (Data Matters)

Jeff Beckman

Scheduling online appointments aids businesses in not only setting staff and clients schedules but also promoting the loyalty of customers, improving efficiency, increasing cash inflow, and more convenience. Nowadays, people are...

Shiba Inu
Crypto News

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surge Potential Increases – Will It Reach $1?

Nick Dunn
SHIB
Crypto News

SHIB Burn Tracker, Shibburn, Kicks Off the Development of New SHIB-Based Blockchain

Damien Fisher
AI
News

Amazon Bolsters AI Efforts with Massive $4 Billion Investment in Anthropic

Damien Fisher
Video game statistics
Statistics

The Evolution of Video Games: 30 Game-Changing Moments in Gaming History

Kate Sukhanova

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.