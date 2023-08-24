Shiba Inu Price Records a 5% uptick as Shibarium’s Negative Market Sentiment Gradually Fades

Shiba Inu took a heavy blow following network glitches on Shibarium shortly after its launch. As a result, the token lost virtually all gains accumulated during the wait for the Shibarium mainnet launch.

However, SHIB has posted notable upticks as the negative sentiment triggered by Shibarium’s setback diminishes. This price increase suggests a potential recovery for Shiba Inu and has renewed optimism among investors and community members. Shiba Inu is up by 5% and is trading at $0.000008268.

Price Trends of Shiba Inu

Since reaching its lowest price point in June, Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has surged by 50%, retaining the $0.0000080 range.

Nonetheless, the price experienced a significant drop in the past week, obscuring its previous gains. But today’s market movements suggest the asset is gearing up for massive gains in the coming days. Also, the trading volume has surpassed $218.8m, indicating a 53% increase in the last 24 hours.

Technical indicators insinuate incoming bullish activities

The chart shows that SHIB is trading below the 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages SMA, which suggests long-term bearish momentum. Also, the moving average convergence/Divergence also sits below the signal line with red histogram bars, indicating a short-term bearish price movement.

The Relative Strength Index of 44.14 denotes that SHIB buyers and sellers have attained equilibrium. However, a bullish candle has emerged on the daily chart, signifying the presence of buyers in the market. This increasing buying activity could trigger more price surges.

Shiba Inu Bulls are Pushing for a Price Rally on The Daily Chart

As illustrated in the chart, the price of Shiba Inu is showing momentum for a possible rally into its previous resistance zone of $0.00001157. This position would represent a 37% price gain for investors who buy at this level.

Also, Shiba Inu could face a possible price rejection if it trades into its previous resistance level. A quick retracement for the asset could follow this price rejection.

But with the prevailing negative market sentiment on Shibarium’s failed launch gradually wearing off, investors and market observers are optimistic about a bullish outlook for Shiba Inu in the coming weeks.

New Shiba Inu Burn to Boost Token’s Value?

Shibburn, a known wallet tracker, on August 23, reported that 109 million Shiba Inu were burnt in the last 24 hours at the selling price of $0.00000823 and a total supply of 589 trillion.

It also reported that 1.9 trillion were burnt in the past week. This token burn could create scarcity, boosting Shiba Inu’s price in the long run.

Whale Moves Shiba Inu Tokens, Implying a Price Uptick

A reputable on-chain tracker, Whale Alert, reported that 4.6 trillion Shiba inu tokens worth $36.9 million were transferred between two crypto wallets. According to reports, the receiving crypto wallet is newly created, implying that a new large investor has joined the SHIB community.

Furthermore, the report shows that multiple Shiba tokens of nearly the same quantity were transferred to new wallets last week. These whale accumulations could improve investor sentiment on SHIB, potentially pushing the token’s price.

