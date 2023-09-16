Shiba Inu Records Increased Adoption in The US and Canada, Outperforms Dogecoin And Cardano

Shiba Inu has recorded impressive interest in some regions within the past few weeks. Crypto investors in the United States and Canada have indicated interest in SHIB compared to prominent assets such as Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE).

According to data from Google Trends, there’s a higher search volume of Shiba Inu accounts among Canadians than those of Dogecoin and Cardano.

SHIB Accounts Get Massive Search Volume from Some Regions

Google data compared the search volume for the three crypto assets over the past 30 days. The assets were SHIB, Dogecoin, and Cardano. Notably, SHIB emerged at the top with an average landslide margin.

Based on the data, Shiba Inu Search volume in Canada peaked a day before Shibarium’s launch, on August 15. Meanwhile, according to Google’s rating, a value of 100 represents the popularity peak for the search term, while a value of 50 indicates half popularity.

On its part, Shiba Inu hit a value of 100 in Google search terms during the period, reflecting its peak. On the other hand, Google data showed that both Cardano and Dogecoin had their respective search terms ranked close to a value of 30.

A comparison of all the data over the past 30 days showed that SHIB led to Google’s popularity ranking among Canadians. The major contributing factor could be linked to the unveiling of the Shibarium conference that took place in Canada.

Further, Google Trends showed that Shiba Inu search volume in Canada has maintained higher values than those of Dogecoin and Cardano over the past 90 days.

According to Google, the Canadian search value for Shiba Inu has remained above 50, representing a popularity ranking above average. Conversely, Cardano and Dogecoin recorded a search value below 25 within the past 90 days.

Additionally, Google data revealed that the SHIB search term in Canada showed a uniform distribution with no concentration on a few regions. In the Northwest and Yukon regions, SHIB searches over the past day hit 100%, while DOGE and ADA had 0% searches.

For other territories like Newfoundland, Labrador, and New Brunswick, Shiba Inu reached more than 70% of the search volume.

Shiba Inu Leads the Search Volume in the US

Similar to the higher search volume among Canadians, Americans have indicated interest in the second-largest meme coin by market cap. According to Google Trends, Shiba Inu search in the United States reflects a higher value than those for both Cardano and Dogecoin.

Within the past 30 days, the SHIB’s average search is above the 50-value for popularity. While Dogecoin’s average search value is slightly above the 25 within the same period, Cardano’s remained below the 25.

Notably, the past 24-hour search volume comparison of the three assets still puts Shiba Inu above ADA and DOGE.