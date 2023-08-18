Shiba Inu (SHIB) Falls Forcing Investors To Search For Other Potential Cryptocurrencies

With Shiba Inu showing declines of over 11% in its trading volume, there is enough evidence that investors are slowly shifting focus to other markets.

Over the past few weeks, SHIB has been trading along bearish lines with significant declines in its price. This asset price action has been linked to the ongoing general crypto market downturn.

Amidst the continuous decline of Shiba Inu, there are speculations of promising future outlooks due to upcoming developments within the project’s ecosystem.

Bearish Signals Spread Across the General Market Outlook of Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Besides the market-wide decline, the reason behind Shiba Inu’s prolonged downturn remains uncertain. At 11:19 am EST on August 17, SHIB is trading at $0.000008626, with a 10.76% decrease in the last 24 hours.

Over the past 14 and 30 days, the asset performed well with an impressive 6.6% and 13.2% rise, respectively. However, the past week has seen SHIB’s trading price at around 10% lower.

Significant Factors That Could Influence Shiba Inu SHIB’s Downtrend

Some ecosystem developments that could influence Shiba Inu’s price include the following. The announcement of SHIB as one of the currencies that can be used to pay bills on a newly established payment service, Bill Pay.

Bill Pay is a novel invention of BitPay, and its introduction is set to give birth to the seamless integration of crypto wallets for their customers.

Meanwhile, “PartnerSHIBs’ is gaining more recognition among the Shiba Inu community as they eagerly await the launch of Shibarium. The launch is slated for the latter days of August, and its unveiling to the world would provide room for more collaborations with the Shiba Inu project.

Shiba Inu may be poised for a trend reversal in the short or long term. However, investors searching for better alternatives for quick returns can check out Wall Street Memes, Pikamoon, LaunchPad XYZ, yPredict, and Sonik.

Best Shiba Inu Alternatives

yPredict ($YPRED), the AI Coin for Humanity

yPredict ($YPRED) is creating a lot of excitement in the cryptocurrency market. It’s a groundbreaking platform that uses advanced AI (artificial intelligence) to predict crypto trading outcomes with remarkable accuracy.

It aims to provide investors with AI-powered tools for sentiment analysis and technical analysis to aid them in making smarter trading decisions. Other aspects of yPredict that serve as attractive features are its tokenomics, unique staking rewards, and pattern recognition algorithm.

$YPRED is the native token of the project. It powers all activities in the project’s platform. With YPRED, traders and investors can engage in predictions, marketplace subscriptions, and staking for rewards on the platform.

The project’s excitement is genuine, and potential investors can join in its ongoing presale phase with $YPRED trading at $0.1 per token. The presale, which has already raised an impressive $3.48 million, is open to everyone. You can purchase YPRED on the project website with ETH, MATIC, or bank card payments.

Sonik Coin Storms the Crypto World with its Stake-to-Earn Policy

Sonik Coin (SONIK) is a new meme coin inspired by the beloved ‘Sonic the Hedgehog character. $SONIK is a unique crypto meme token focused on speed, aiming to quickly reach a market cap of $100 million.

What sets $SONIK apart is its remarkable speed, making transactions happen quickly and leaving an exciting impression. Whether you’re trading, holding, or simply watching, their team of crypto enthusiasts is enthusiastic about bringing memes and the crypto world together.

The project’s tokenomics is uniquely designed to spread its tokens into presales, staking, and liquidity. 50% goes for presales, 40% is dedicated to staking rewards, and the remaining 10% ensures there’s enough money on exchanges to handle any sudden changes in price after the launch.

Also noteworthy is their presale launch, aiming to raise a hard cap of $2 million. This approach is meant to ensure people can invest easily by using Ethereum ($ETH) or Tether ($USDT) to buy in.

Once they hit that maximum goal, the $SONIK tokens will be added to Uniswap, which would commence another important step in their project’s journey.

Sonik Presales Lives Up to the Character, Moving Just as Fast

Sonik Coin has started its public presale phase and has gathered over $98,000 in funds up to this point. This is a big step forward for the project, as they’ve set aside half the total supply of 300 billion $SONIK tokens specifically for those who invest early.

Each token is priced at a very low $0.000014, making it easy for fans of meme coins to get involved and be a part of the project’s growth. This low price is meant to encourage people to join in before the presale ends, as the project gets ready to launch on a decentralized exchange (DEX).

Wall Street Memes ($WSM) Remains a Top Contender for the King of Meme-coins

Wall Street Memes has grand ambitions beyond being a meme coin and stonk leader.

The primary objective of the Wall Street Memes coin is to capitalize on the retail investor movement. This movement, which emerged during the meme stock frenzy of 2021, saw individual investors challenge Wall Street in their arena.

But the team behind Wall Street Memes is thinking ahead. They plan to introduce staking that allows token holders to earn rewards for locking their YPRED holdings.

So far in its presales, investors have already contributed an impressive $23,944,489 to secure their share of the excitement. The ongoing presale phase will probably sell out soon as it inches closer to the targeted $25,928,599 goal.

Upon the conclusion of the current 29th stage, the token’s price will escalate from $0.0334 to $0.0337 for the 30th and final stages of the presale. For investors aiming to capitalize on the potential for significant future price increases, it’s recommended to seize the opportunity and participate in the meme coin’s presale without delay.

$WSM tokens can be acquired using ETH, BNB, or USDT on the official website. In addition to the presale benefits, Wall Street Memes is hosting an exciting competition. This initiative offers the chance for five lucky individuals to enjoy a generous $50,000 $WSM airdrop.

For those who have already acquired $WSM tokens, the next step is to click on the button provided on the Wall Street Memes Linktree page. This will guide them through the steps needed to qualify for the airdrop opportunity.

Pikamoon ($PIKA) is Poised to Deliver Maximum Returns for the Benefit of Investors

Pikamoon is a GameFi initiative, constructing the most advanced real-time 3D metaverse globally. This innovation creates a photorealistic ambiance, creating an immersive and lifelike encounter.

Within the crypto gaming realm, the Pikaverse has emerged as the ultimate gaming haven for most gamers.

The Pikaverse is distinguished by its exceptional image quality, intricate game mechanics, and captivating storylines. It offers an extraordinary gaming experience that promises to revolutionize every user’s interaction.

This transformation is made possible by Unreal Engine 5, the state-of-the-art gaming technology at the core of the Pikamoon game.

Moreover, the Pikamoon team comprises exceptionally talented individuals from the industry committed to the success and enduring impact of the Pikamoon project.

PIKA Presales Attain Great Heights, Exceeding Half of Hard Cap

The Pikamoon presale has transformed into a hotspot for crypto whales, drawing a growing number of investors. Pikamoon is in the final stage of its presale, and $PIKA tokens are available at $0.0006.

Savvy investors recognize this as a remarkable opportunity, considering $PIKA’s launch price of $0.0007.

From a hard cap of $6 million, the token has achieved over $3.8 million and is still attracting more investors. Based on this growing popularity, $PIKA’s value is poised to soar significantly once it launches on DEX.

LaunchPad XYZ is Set to Explode Pretty Soon

LaunchPad XYZ’s native token, LPX, has consistently demonstrated its potential to become the next explosive cryptocurrency since the initiation of the presale phase. The project has now surpassed $1.3 million in its ongoing presale, solidifying its status as an ambitious venture with a clear mission.

This mission facilitates the widespread adoption of Web3 assets, encompassing easy access to cryptocurrencies, NFTs, blockchain gaming, and the metaverse.

Investors partaking in the ongoing presale can acquire the LPX token at $0.0445, awaiting its exchange listing later this year. This strategic approach instills a sense of positivity, supported by the extensive capabilities of the Launchpad XYZ platform.

As outlined in the project’s whitepaper, Launchpad XYZ is committed to introducing various features, including an advanced trading terminal, trading signals, informative resources, and a novel concept known as the “Launchpad Quotient.”

This innovative metric is designed for evaluating and ranking digital assets. Another exciting addition is the AI-powered assistant named “Apollo,” which is set to provide data-driven insights and strategies from experienced traders.

Furthermore, the incentive structure for holding LPX tokens over the long term is well-defined. These incentives include reduced fees, exclusive access to NFT allowlists, and privileged entry to cryptocurrency presales.