Signal Foundation President Calls Out EU’s Proposal of Scanning Private Messages

EU’s latest proposal, which suggests scanning private messages to limit the spread of child sexual abuse material, has sparked controversy. Meredith Whittaker, president of the Signal Foundation, feels that this would be the end of end-to-end encryption and will also open up several security issues.

Meredith Whittaker, president of the Signal Foundation, feels that this would be the end of end-to-end encryption and will also open up several security issues. Similar concerns have also been raised by encrypted messaging service Threema and the EU’s own data protection supervisor.

However, Meredith Whittaker, president of the Signal Foundation, warned that this would be the end of end-to-end encryption.

For context, Signal Foundation is the owner of the privacy-focused messaging service called Signal.

‘There is no way to implement such proposals in the context of end-to-end encrypted communications without fundamentally undermining encryption and creating a dangerous vulnerability in core infrastructure that would have global implications well beyond Europe’ – Meredith Whittaker

She also said that it’s not just privacy that would be at stake if such a law is implemented, it would also make user data more vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Even with encryption, cyberattacks are becoming far too common these days. So you can only imagine what would happen if the protection of an encryption is taken away. Not just hackers, but even rival nations can use this opportunity to steal user data.

Whittaker isn’t the only one against the proposal. The EU’s own data protection supervisor warned last year that a move like this would undermine the democratic values of the country.

And in the latest update, encrypted messaging service Threema has also spoken out against this proposal. It said that no matter how the EU is trying to sell this idea, at the end of the day, it’s “mass screening”. And mass screening is always a bad idea.

More About the Proposal

The proposal was first introduced in May 2022 to limit the spread of child sexual abuse material.

Since then, the members of the parliament have protested against it citing obvious privacy reasons. They even suggested an alternative plan that would exclude end-to-end encrypted messaging apps from scanning.

But the European Council was not ready to budge from its original proposal.

They even pushed a new proposal this month under the Belgian presidency that would require providers of messaging services to install “technologies for upload moderation”.

Basically, what it would do is detect child sexual abuse material before a message is sent.

The new proposal would also require E2EE messaging apps to ask users to consent to the scanning and if they refuse they won’t be allowed to send visual content or URLs.

Growing Pressure from Law Enforcement Authorities to Access Private Messages

A huge reason behind why the EU is taking such an initiative could be the growing pressure from law enforcement authorities.

This April, Europol asked the government and tech companies to do away with security technologies like E2EE because they come in the way of law enforcement agencies accessing problematic content.

The agency has nothing against user privacy. It just wants a security system that allows it to keep an eye on illegal activities.

However, every time an initiative has been taken in this regard, it has been squashed by controversy.

For example, in 2022 Apple announced a feature called client-side screening for child sexual abuse material (CSAM). However, after privacy advocates protested against it, the plan was quickly dropped.

But the EU’s latest proposal might not share the same fate as Apple’s initiative. Since lawmaking in the EU is a three-way affair including the Council, the Parliament, and the Commission, there’s still hope for the proposal to be passed.