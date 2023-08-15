Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Six Securities Law Scholars File Amicus Brief Siding Coinbase
News

Six Securities Law Scholars File Amicus Brief Siding Coinbase

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

Last night, six law professors from Yale, UCLA, the University of Chicago, Fordham, Boston University, and Widener filed an amicus brief that crushes the SEC’s theory of an “investment contract.” 

It is worth noting that the amicus brief goes back to the history of the meaning of “investment contract. This update was announced by crypto expert and securities lawyer James Murphy, also called “The Meta Law Man.”

This announcement spurred reactions from many individuals in the X ecosystem, with various perspectives and responses. 

Conclusions from Yale University Law Professors

The Meta Law Man tweeted a summary of the amicus brief by the six scholars on the ongoing SEC vs. Coinbase suit. 

According to the amicus brief, state courts in the United States had to meet and decide on a standard for defining the term “investment contract” in 1933. 

The courts agreed on the definition that an investment contract is a contractual arrangement that qualifies an investor for a contractual portion/share of the seller’s later profits, assets, or income.

Following the Howey conclusion in 1946, a common thread remains that investors must be promised, on account of their investment, an existing contractual interest in the enterprise’s profits, assets, or income.

Then, the professors also concluded that all ‘investment contracts’ noted by the Supreme Court had to do with a contractual undertaking to provide a surviving share in the enterprise. 

SEC v. Coinbase Suit

The legal suit between the United States Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) and the largest centralized exchange in the US, Coinbase, has been on since June 2023. 

On June 6, 2023, the US sued Coinbase for violating federal securities laws by functioning as an unregistered and unlicensed broker, clearing agency, and exchange for digital assets that were securities. According to the SEC‘s complaint, the agency named 13 crypto assets as types of coins that fulfilled the Howey test. 

The 13 coins include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USD Coin (USDC), Tether (USDT), Binance Coin (BNB), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Ripple (XRP), Terra (LUNC), Avalanche (AVAX), Polkadot (DOT), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Shiba Inu (SHIB). 

The agency alleged that Coinbase didn’t register with it as an exchange, broker, or clearing agency for these digital assets and defied the Securities Exchange Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. On the contrary, the US-based exchange denied the SEC’s accusation and has filed a motion with the court to dismiss the suit. 

The exchange argues that its listed digital assets aren’t securities and that the exchange has no obligation to register with the US regulatory agency. Furthermore, Coinbase argued that the SEC’s case defies the First Amendment, as it appears to be an attempt to control the crypto industry. 

The SEC’s lawsuit against Coinbase holds immense importance, shaping digital asset regulations both nationally and potentially internationally.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Six Securities Law Scholars File Amicus Brief Siding Coinbase
2 How an AI Platform That Can Unearth the Next Pepe is the Future of Crypto – $3.4M Raised in Presale
3 Report Shows New Timeline for Bitcoin Spot ETF in the U.S.
4 Rocket Pool Rally Above Bearish Influence, Can It Sustain the Growth While WSM Remains a Contender?
5 Tourism Industry Statistics Showing COVID-19’s Impact – 2023 Numbers

Latest News

How an AI Platform That Can Unearth the Next Pepe is the Future of Crypto - $3.4M Raised in Presale
Crypto News

How an AI Platform That Can Unearth the Next Pepe is the Future of Crypto – $3.4M Raised in Presale

Will Macmaster
Bitcoin
Crypto News

Report Shows New Timeline for Bitcoin Spot ETF in the U.S.

Damien Fisher

Recently, Bloomberg unveiled an updated timeline shedding light on the progress of the Bitcoin Spot ETF in the United States. This announcement is a crucial step forward in the ongoing efforts...

Rocket Pool
Crypto News

Rocket Pool Rally Above Bearish Influence, Can It Sustain the Growth While WSM Remains a Contender?

Asad Gilani

Rocket Pool (RPL), the decentralized Ethereum staking platform, finds itself in a green market today, August 14, sparking interest among investors and enthusiasts.  With the recent market performance, many wonder...

Global Impact in 2020
Statistics

Tourism Industry Statistics Showing COVID-19’s Impact – 2023 Numbers

Susan Laborde
Ripple
Crypto News

Ripple CTO Doesn’t Believe that Selling an Asset as a Security Makes It One

Damien Fisher
Ethereum
Price Prediction

Ethereum (ETH) Price Stalls but yPredict Stands as An Alternative

Nick Dunn
BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust's Deadline: Bloomberg and K33 Research Disagree
Crypto News

BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust’s Deadline: Bloomberg and K33 Research Disagree

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.