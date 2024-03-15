Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Small-Cap Stocks Crash Sees Over $80 Billion Wiped From India’s Stock Market
News

Small-Cap Stocks Crash Sees Over $80 Billion Wiped From India’s Stock Market

Ali Raza Tech Reporter Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Small-Cap Stocks Crash Sees Over $80 Billion Wiped From India’s Stock Market

Small-cap stocks in India have seen a sharp correction, losing over $80 billion in market value in less than two weeks after regulators pointed out various risks.

Despite the recent dumps, small and mid-cap stock indices at the Bombay Stock Exchange have rebounded slightly. Investors are still not convinced about the performance of these stocks as they continue divesting from larger shares as well.

The small-cap stocks market in India is currently an underperformer in the Asia-Pacific region after rallying for several years. However, the sentiment is now weakening. The MSCI India Index is now underperforming the MSCI Asia Pacific Index.

India’s stocks are now lagging behind the Taiwan and South Korean markets. Taiwan and South Korean stocks have been performing because of increased exposure to companies dealing in the chip and artificial intelligence market.

Small Cap Stocks in India Tank

A report by Bloomberg says that the concerns raised by regulators about the risks posed by small-cap stocks in India point towards an overvaluation of some stocks in India.

The market could continue performing poorly amid the upcoming national elections and the increased interest in the chips industry in other markets.

The report noted that the MSCI India gauge was trading at a 58% premium to other Asian stocks. The outperformance of this index points towards an overvaluation of the stocks.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is now expressing concerns about increased flows into small and mid-cap stocks, with this market now looking saturated. The massive rally into one of the riskiest areas in the Indian financial market over the past year is an issue.

The NSE CEO, Ashishkumar Chauhan, has now urged small investors who cannot manage high-risk levels to refrain from risky markets. The Indian securities regulator is now asking that funds formulate measures that will moderate inflows in plans and protect investors from the sudden redemptions happening in the market.

SEBI’s chairwoman, Madhabi Puri Buch, has also said that it was not “appropriate to allow bubbles to keep building because when they burst, they impact investors adversely. She also noted that the regulator would guide money managers in diversifying their small-cap portfolio using large-cap stocks.

Concerns about Price Manipulation

The SEBI chairwoman has also said that the regulator has detected a trend of price manipulation in the new listings happening for small companies. The increased regulatory scrutiny is affecting the initial public offerings (IPOs) happening this week and posting massive declines in their initial trading days.

The regulatory concerns are now seeing fund managers make some changes. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. is now planning to stop lump-sum deposits temporarily for mid and small-cap funds.

Last month, Kotak Asset also set a limit on flows on recurring plans for the small-cap fund, attributing it to a sharp growth in the market. The fund manager said that the growth has resulted in “valuation distortions” in some instances.

The rally in small-cap stocks over the past year explains the growth of the Indian equity market. Retail investors have entered the space by storm and are now taking on too much risk than they could handle.

According to Bloomberg, the rally in small-cap stocks has seen some return gains of as high as 1000” within two years. The rally has led to questionable valuations for some companies and given them a size that is beyond their fundamental value.

With this valuation froth at play, likely, the recent $80 billion crash might just be the start and more dips are on the way.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ali Raza Tech Reporter

Ali Raza Tech Reporter

Ali is a professional journalist with experience in Web3 journalism and tech. Ali holds a Master's degree in Finance and enjoys writing about tech, streaming, and cryptocurrencies. Ali’s work has been published in several leading tech and cryptocurrency publications, including Capital.com, CryptoSlate, Securities.io, Business2Community, BeinCrypto, and more.

Most Popular News

1 Small-Cap Stocks Crash Sees Over $80 Billion Wiped From India’s Stock Market
2 Alpha Husky Club Founder Bullish on XRP in the Crypto Market
3 Shiba Inu Takes The Lead As Meme Coin Market Hits Over $80B Trade Volume
4 Oracle Brings Generative AI to Enterprise Software
5 Top Crypto Gainers on 14 March – BONK, PEPE, and JUP

Latest News

Alpha Husky Club Founder Bullish on XRP’s Chances in the Crypto Market
Crypto News

Alpha Husky Club Founder Bullish on XRP in the Crypto Market

Damien Fisher
Shiba Inu Takes The Lead As Meme Coin Market Hits Over $80B Trade Volume
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Takes The Lead As Meme Coin Market Hits Over $80B Trade Volume

Damien Fisher

The meme coin sector followed the broader crypto market to record a significant surge in different aspects between February and early March. Amid the positive changes, most meme coins reclaimed their...

Oracle Brings Generative AI to Enterprise Software
News

Oracle Brings Generative AI to Enterprise Software

Damien Fisher

Oracle Corporation announced on Thursday that it is incorporating generative artificial intelligence features across its suite of cloud-based corporate software offerings. This integration aims to enhance productivity and streamline workflows for...

Top Crypto Gainers on 14 March – BONK, PEPE, and JUP
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on 14 March – BONK, PEPE, and JUP

Nick Dunn
PEPE
Crypto News

PEPE Price Rockets to All-Time High: Can the Rally Continue?

Nick Dunn
What Does China Have To Say About The TikTok Ban?
News

What Does China Have To Say About The Tiktok Ban?

Krishi Chowdhary
Alabama Govt. Websites Hit By Cyberattack By Anonymous Sudan
News

Alabama Government Websites Hit By Cyberattack, Anonymous Sudan Claims Responsibility 

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.