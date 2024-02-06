Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Snapchat’s Parent Company to Lay off 10% of Its Workforce
News

Snapchat’s Parent Company to Lay off 10% of Its Workforce

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Snapchat’s Parent Company to Lay off 10% of Its Workforce

Snap, the social media giant behind popular instant messaging app Snapchat has revealed its plans to lay off around 10% of its workforce.

The announcement came on Monday, just a day before the company reported its results for the fourth quarter of 2023. Notably, the previous quarter saw Snap report a net loss of $368m (£294m).

We are reorganizing our team to reduce hierarchy and promote in-person collaboration.Snap spokesperson

Considering the social media giant reported having 5,000 employees in November 2023, it’s expected to cut approximately 500 jobs.

The job cuts are necessary to “reduce hierarchy” and support the company’s growth, Snap explained in the SEC filing where it announced the layoff.

The layoffs are estimated to incur pre-tax expenses of anything between $55 million and $75 million.

The spokesperson also emphasized the company’s prioritization of supporting the laid-off employees and its gratefulness towards their contribution.

Severance and other related costs will account for most of it, the company revealed, adding that $45 million to $55 million of it will likely be future cash expenses.

According to Snap, the company will be incurring most of these costs in the first quarter of 2024. However, some of them might extend to the second quarter due to local laws and other factors.

Expert Expresses Concern Over Snap’s State of Business

According to Jasmine Enberg, Insider Intelligence’s principal social media analyst, the job cuts don’t “bode well” for the state of the social media giant’s business ahead of its earnings announcement.

Pointing to Meta’s latest earnings report, which indicates a major surge in users, a tripling of year-on-year quarterly profits, increased ad sales, and lower costs, Enberg said that this would be a tough feat for Snap to follow.

The social media analyst also went on to add that the layoffs might be an attempt to garner goodwill with investors, who rewarded Meta’s cost-cutting measures and ongoing attempts to increase efficiency.

Compared to Meta, Snap’s advertising revenues have been recovering at a slower rate from the digital ad slowdown too. While Snap tried to expand its portfolio beyond Snapchat and even experimented with augmented reality (AR) glasses, it failed to find a market for its other products.

In 2023, the company eventually closed a division dedicated to offering AR services to its customers.

It’s worth noting that the latest wave of layoffs comes just months after the previous one in November 2023, which was small-scale and saw less than 20 roles being cut. However, in August 2022, the company laid off a whopping 20% of its workers. 

Rising Tech Layoffs

Layoffs.fyi, which keeps track of job cuts in the tech sector, reports that the industry saw more than 232,000 layoffs last year.

This trend continued in January 2024, as more than 25,000 roles were cut from the tech sector. Giants like Amazon, Microsoft, eBay, Unity, and Discord laid off thousands of employees even after a surge in stock market indices.

Experts have linked these layoffs to the increased use of AI in the tech sector. Apart from this, companies are now moving towards optimum resource utilization and doing away with non-value-adding roles to improve their ROI rates. The job market is at an interesting crossroads as of now.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Snapchat’s Parent Company to Lay off 10% of Its Workforce
2 Biden’s Manipulated Video Will Continue To Stay On Facebook; Oversight Board Confirms
3 Bitcoin Consolidates Around $43,000 as ETF Buzz Quiets Down – Will It Reach $100,000 After Halving?
4 China Bets on Open-Source RISC-V Chips Amid US Export Controls
5 Ripple to Introduce Novel XRP Powered Payment Solutions to the US Market

Latest News

Biden’s Manipulated Video Will Continue To Stay On Facebook
News

Biden’s Manipulated Video Will Continue To Stay On Facebook; Oversight Board Confirms

Krishi Chowdhary
Bitcoin Consolidates Around $43,000 as ETF Buzz Quiets Down - Will It Reach $100,000 After Halving?
Crypto News

Bitcoin Consolidates Around $43,000 as ETF Buzz Quiets Down – Will It Reach $100,000 After Halving?

Nick Dunn

The flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has been grappling with bearish pressure following the ETF-engineered rally in early January. However, despite the depressing short-term outlook, many believe BTC could hit $100,000 after...

China Bets on Open-Source RISC-V Chips Amid US Export Controls
News

China Bets on Open-Source RISC-V Chips Amid US Export Controls

Damien Fisher

As the US tightens semiconductor restrictions, China bets on open-source RISC-V chips to reduce Western tech dependence. A patent published in September 2023 by a military institute under the People’s...

Ripple to Introduce Novel XRP-powered Payment Solutions to the US Market
Crypto News

Ripple to Introduce Novel XRP Powered Payment Solutions to the US Market

Damien Fisher
Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on 5 February – RON and PENDLE

Nick Dunn
BBC Kids Expands In the Middle East after Launching On Shahid
Streaming News & Events

BBC Kids Expands in the Middle East after Launching on Shahid

Mark Cop
Apple Speeds Up Its Autonomous Car Project With Increased Tests
News

Apple Ramped Up Its ‘Secret’ Autonomous Car Project With Increased Testing, Says Report

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.