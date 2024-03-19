Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home SNB to Kick-Start Rate Cut Cycle Sooner Than Expected
News

SNB to Kick-Start Rate Cut Cycle Sooner Than Expected

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

According to a Bloomberg survey of economists, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) is expected to start easing its monetary policy earlier than previously anticipatedThe central bank is now projected to kick off its interest rate-cutting cycle in June, showing it shifted from expectations of just a month ago.

The survey, conducted between March 8-14, forecasts the SNB will deliver a 25 basis-point rate cut at its June policy meeting. Two additional 25 basis-point cuts are predicted to follow in September and December, bringing the critical policy rate down to 1% by the end of 2024.

Advancing the Timeline for Policy Easing

The new rate path outlined by the economists surveyed by Bloomberg represents an acceleration in the anticipated timing for policy easing by the SNB. Just last month, the consensus was that the central bank would hold off on rate cuts until the third quarter of 2024.

The shifting expectations come as the SNB prepares to set policy for the first time this year at its March 21 meetingWhile no rate change is widely expected this week, the survey results suggest economists now see the central bank embarking on a rate-cutting cycle sooner rather than later.

In addition to bringing forward their projections for when the SNB will start lowering interest rates, the economists surveyed by Bloomberg have revised their forecasts for inflation in Switzerland. The survey participants now see consumer price growth averaging 1.4% this year, down from a previous forecast of 1.5%. 

For 2025, they expect inflation to moderate further to 1.2%, compared to an earlier projection of 1.4%. The lower inflation outlook likely factors into the economists’ views that the SNB will have more leeway to start cutting rates sooner to support the Swiss economy.

Balancing Act for the SNB

As Bloomberg Economics analyst Maeva Cousin notes, the SNB will face a delicate balancing act at its upcoming policy meeting this week. While inflationary pressures appear to be easing, providing scope for potential rate cuts, the Swiss economy has remained relatively resilient.

The central bank will monitor any potential exchange rate pressures on the Swiss franc that could arise from shifting policy stances among major central banks like the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Federal Reserve.

According to Maeva Cousin’s assessment, the SNB will likely prefer to keep its policy rate unchanged at 1.75% despite the growing expectations for rate cuts to commence later this year. 

The Bloomberg Economics view aligns with the survey, projecting the first SNB rate cut will come on June 20, about two weeks after the ECB is anticipated to begin its easing cycle. As central banks worldwide grapple with the appropriate policy stance amid evolving economic conditions, the SNB finds itself in a relatively unique position. 

The latest Bloomberg survey suggests that economists see the Swiss Central Bank starting to move towards easing monetary policy sooner than expected.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 SNB to Kick-Start Rate Cut Cycle Sooner Than Expected
2 Top Crypto Gainers on 18 March – AVAX and RNDR
3 How to Successfully Tackle Smartphone Security in Your Organization
4 8 Meme Coins to Consider for Investment During the Current Meme Coin Trend
5 SpaceX Is Building a Network of 100 Spy Satellites for the US Government, Angers China

Latest News

Top Crypto Gainers on 18 March – AVAX and RNDR
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on 18 March – AVAX and RNDR

Nick Dunn
smartphone security organization
Community Contributions

How to Successfully Tackle Smartphone Security in Your Organization

Renee Johnson

With so many new smartphone models being rolled out each year, it’s crucial to stay on top of security for your business. The last thing you want is to experience...

meme-season (1)
Crypto News

8 Meme Coins to Consider for Investment During the Current Meme Coin Trend

Will Macmaster

Meme coins recorded jaw-dropping returns in the past couple of weeks. Many household projects pushed towards its new ATHs in recent weeks. Dogwifhat, surged over 600% in the last week...

SpaceX Is Building A Network Of 100 Spy Satellites For The US
News

SpaceX Is Building a Network of 100 Spy Satellites for the US Government, Angers China

Krishi Chowdhary
IMF Shared An Update About The February Security Breach
News

IMF Shared an Update about the February Security Breach – All Affected Email Accounts Resecured

Krishi Chowdhary
Taylor Swift in concert
Statistics

9 Taylor Swift Controversies – The Numbers Behind the Drama

Kate Sukhanova
What is Darwin AI, Apple’s Latest AI Acquisition?
News

What is Darwin AI, Apple’s Latest AI Acquisition?

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.