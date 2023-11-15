Countries
Home Social Media Giants Face Setback as Judge Allows Child Safety Lawsuits to Proceed
Social Media Giants Face Setback as Judge Allows Child Safety Lawsuits to Proceed

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Social Media Giants Worried as Judge Allows Child Safety Lawsuits

In a groundbreaking ruling on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, dealt a blow to major social media companies, including Alphabet (Google and YouTube), TikTok, Meta Platforms, and Snapchat.

Meta has been sued by 42 states for the addiction of youth to its social media platforms.

The ruling rejected their attempts to dismiss a wave of nationwide litigation accusing the platforms of illegally enticing and addicting millions of children. With this ruling, child safety advocates can proceed with their lawsuits against the tech giants for violating norms.

This decision applies to hundreds of lawsuits that have been filed on behalf of children who have been victims of mental, physical, and emotional health effects. The adverse impact of exposure to negative elements on social media platforms includes depression and anxiety.

In some tragic cases, children have even committed suicide. Therefore, the ruling sets a significant milestone in the ongoing battle to address the potential dangers of exposure to social media on young users.

The lead lawyers of the plaintiffs, Chris Seeger, Previn Warren, and Lexi Hazam, were satisfied with the ruling, stating, “Today’s decision is a significant victory for the families that have been harmed by the dangers of social media”. Interestingly, lawsuits have been filed by over 140 school districts against the industry.

Judge Gonzalez Rogers Rejects Arguments

Judge Gonzalez Rogers, in her 52-page ruling, rejected arguments claiming immunity under the First Amendment of the US Constitution along with the provision of the federal Communications Decency Act (Section 230).

The companies argued that this section provided them with security from liability in case any harmful content is published by members using their platforms.

The judge found that the claims made by the plaintiffs were beyond the ambit of third-party content. Besides, the defendants failed to address their potential liability for providing defective parental controls successfully.

Thus, they failed to help social media users control their screen time. Besides, they created obstacles in getting their accounts deactivated. The ruling in favor of child safety activists brings the possibility of incorporating tools for verifying age into the question. These tools can warn parents when children access social media platforms.

According to Judge Gonzalez Rogers, social media platforms are legally responsible for their users since they make the products. Therefore, they can be used on the grounds of negligence for designing unsafe products.

However, she also clarified that the companies are not legally obliged to secure their users from harm inflicted by third-party users on these platforms. This opens up the scope to dismiss some of the claims.

The ruling, therefore, challenges the First Amendment and Section 230, which often serves as a shield for social media platforms. Now, these platforms can be held accountable for the features and designs they come up with, as they ultimately determine the harm to young users.

This decision, however, doesn’t conclude that social media platforms are causing harm to children, but it can be considered to be a precedent for that move. It remains to be seen how the social media platforms respond to the ruling and adapt to the challenge, prioritizing the well-being of young users.

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

