SoftBank CEO Predicts Advent of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) Within 10 Years

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son has predicted that artificial general intelligence (AGI) will be realized within ten years. At the SoftBank World corporate conference, Son said that AGI would be ten times more intelligent than all human intelligence.

Son also introduced the idea of “Artificial Super Intelligence,” which he claimed would come in 20 years and surpass human intelligence by 10,000.

AGI: A Leap Beyond Human Intelligence

Son emphasized that it is erroneous to claim that AI cannot surpass human capabilities since humans create it. He highlighted that AI has evolved into a self-learning, self-training, and self-inferencing system, mirroring human cognitive processes.

The CEO’s statement underlines the potential for AGI to revolutionize numerous sectors, including business and society. Furthermore, Son introduced the concept of “Artificial superintelligence” (ASI), a groundbreaking development he predicts will occur within 20 years.

According to SoftBank CEO, ASI will exceed human intelligence by an astonishing factor of 10,000. This audacious projection showcases his vision of AI’s potential to transform the world on an unprecedented scale.

Masayoshi Son has a history of making astute investments and ambitious projections regarding the transformative power of technology.

His predictions about the mobile internet have largely materialized, contributing to SoftBank’s status as a tech investment giant. However, he has also faced setbacks, as some of his bets, particularly in the Internet of Things (IoT) realm, have not panned out as expected.

In addition to his predictions during the conference, Son urged Japanese companies to embrace the promise of AI and innovation actively. He expressed concern that many Japanese companies needed to catch up in the internet age, stressing the importance of staying competitive in the evolving tech landscape.

Arm CEO Weighs In

Also, Arm’s CEO, Rene Haas, joined the conference via video and highlighted the energy efficiency of Arm’s designs. Haas asserted that these designs would become increasingly sought after to power artificial intelligence systems, underlining their importance in the evolving AI ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Son reiterated his belief in chip designer Arm as a cornerstone of the impending “AI revolution.” While Son firmly believes that AGI will emerge within the next decade, Arm CEO Rene Haas expressed his confidence that AGI would become a reality within his lifetime.

Their differing timelines showcase the enthusiasm and anticipation surrounding AGI’s eventual arrival and transformative potential.

Challenges in Developing AGI

The development of AGI has significant implications for business and society. AGI could transform the healthcare, finance, and transportation industries, making them more efficient and effective.

However, the development of AGI also raises concerns about job displacement and the ethical implications of creating more intelligent machines than humans.

The development of AGI could also lead to a new era of technological competition between nations as countries race to develop the most advanced AI technologies.

Despite the potential benefits of AGI, there are significant challenges in developing the technology. One of the biggest challenges is creating machines that can learn and reason in the same way that humans do.

As the AI landscape continues to evolve, Son’s visionary outlook presents a catalyst for further exploration and investment in artificial intelligence. The world watches with anticipation to see if Son’s predictions will materialize and reshape the future as he envisions.