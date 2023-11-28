Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Some Crypto Pioneers Steer Clear As The Spot Bitcoin Race Intensifies
News

Some Crypto Pioneers Steer Clear As The Spot Bitcoin Race Intensifies

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The crypto industry showed some enthusiastic signs as the race for spot Bitcoin ETF intensifiedSeveral prominent companies have indicated interest in Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, with many applications awaiting the final approval stage from the regulators.

However, some pioneering firms within the crypto and blockchain industry seem less concerned. They’ve completely avoided stepping into the realm of spot BTC ETF.

Some Pioneer Crypto Companies Avoid Spot Bitcoin ETF

With the growing hype surrounding spot Bitcoin ETFs, the crypto industry has been bubbling with expectations. Notably, the crypto space looks forward to getting regulatory approval for the heap of ETF applications on the desk of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Amid the high expectations on spot Bitcoin ETFs, some crypto pioneers have not shown any interest in the product. These include top companies like Roundhill, ProShares, and Amplify Investments, which decided to be on the sideline over spot BTC ETFs.

Despite the small number of skeptical firms on BTC ETFs, the field still has large and smaller players. However, those passive interests suggest that hype and sentiment surrounding a spot Bitcoin ETF could be out of place. 

Also, they could indicate that the products may not be profitable for those enthusiastically rushing into them. Spot Bitcoin ETF is a form of crypto product that enables investors to speculate on the price of the global largest crypto token, Bitcoin, without actual ownership.

It offers a lower engaging price for investors and allows them to make profits. Many people in the industry believe that BTC ETF will accumulate up to $3 billion from investors in a few days once it starts trading. Following that, it could attract more billions of dollars as time flies.

Factors That Deter Some Firms From BTC ETFs

For the firms that have steered clear from Bitcoin ETFs, they put some factors as to why they could engage in the product. They think the field is already over-saturated, which could limit the growth of the product or cut down expected returns.

Additionally, they considered that the regulatory demands and marketing costs are outrageous. Also, they fear the field may lack strong demand to cushion the impact of costs.

The chief strategy officer at Roundhill Investments, Dave Mazza, has reacted to the company’s skepticism of BTC ETF.

Mazza stated:

This could be the most successful ETF launch in history, but it’s still going to be intensely competitive, requiring a lot of investment upfront. You have to weigh the odds that you’ll end up as one of the winners or an also-ran.

Though Roundhill Investment has no interest in a spot Bitcoin ETF, it intends to launch a crypto ETF in the future. On his part, the CEO of ProShares, Michael Sapir, maintained his skepticism over the SEC’s timely approval of ETF filings. 

He stated that the company already has other crypto ETFs on futures products that offer options for its customers.

So, it doesn’t need a spot ETF presently. Notably, ProShares runs Bitcoin futures known as ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF. Following its launch in 2021, the product emerged as one of the most massively-traded ETFs, raising over $1 billion within a few days.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Some Crypto Pioneers Steer Clear As The Spot Bitcoin Race Intensifies
2 JPMorgan And Apollo Reveal Plans for Tokenized Enterprise Mainnet
3 Samsung’s Subsidiary Harman Acquires Music Streaming Platform Roon
4 YouTube Launches Playables — An Exclusive Gaming Experience For Premium Subscribers
5 Meta Faces Uphill Battle as Court Rules Against Privacy Measures for Users Under 18

Latest News

JPMorgan
Crypto News

JPMorgan And Apollo Reveal Plans for Tokenized Enterprise Mainnet

Damien Fisher
Samsung
Streaming News & Events

Samsung’s Subsidiary Harman Acquires Music Streaming Platform Roon

Mark Cop

Harman, a wholly-owned subsidiary by Samsung Electronics, has announced the acquisition of a music streaming, management, and discovery platform, Roon. Harman deals with connected technologies for the automotive, consumer, and...

YouTube Launches Playables For Premium Subscribers
News

YouTube Launches Playables — An Exclusive Gaming Experience For Premium Subscribers

Krishi Chowdhary

YouTube is known for its experimental perspective when it comes to technology. In the latest move, the video platform has made an effort to explore the gaming domain as it...

Court Rules Against Meta's Privacy Measures for Users Under 18
News

Meta Faces Uphill Battle as Court Rules Against Privacy Measures for Users Under 18

Krishi Chowdhary
Top Crypto Gainers on November 27 - LUNC, LUNA, And DOGE
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on November 27 – LUNC, LUNA, And DOGE

Nick Dunn
Dogecoin
Crypto News

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE’s Volume Spikes By 100% – Are the Whales Coming Back?

Nick Dunn
Crypto Exchange HTX, Formerly Huobi, Resumes Operations Following A 30M Exploit
News

Crypto Exchange HTX, Formerly Huobi, Resumes Operations Following A 30M Exploit

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.