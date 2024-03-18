SpaceX Is Building a Network of 100 Spy Satellites for the US Government, Angers China

- SpaceX has received a contract from the US government to build a massive network of 100 spy satellites
- The contract is reportedly worth $1.8 billion
- This new satellite network is expected to help the government efficiently scan the lands for potential targets
Elon Musk’s SpaceX is reportedly making 100 spy satellites for the US intelligence agency. According to sources, the company recently accepted a secret contract by the US government worth $1.8 billion.
The report was brought to light by Reuters which cited five sources closely involved with the program.
Apparently, the contract was signed in 2021 between SpaceX’s Starshield business and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) – the US agency responsible for all spy satellite-related issues.
The vastness of this network will ensure that the military can track any corner of the world. Talking about the potential of this network, one of the sources said that no one will be able to hide from its radar.
NRO Confirms the News but Stays Mum on SpaceX’s Involvement
NRO has confirmed that they are working on a project to create a network of spy satellites. They have also confirmed the involvement of other government agencies, nations, research centers, and companies.
However, they refused to point out any name. As for the involvement of SpaceX in the program, the agency again refused to comment.
The sources who revealed the link-up between SpaceX and the US government said that SpaceX has already started working on the project – and that since 2020, a dozen prototypes have already been launched using SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rockets.
However, two inside sources revealed that those satellites are indeed a prototype for the spy shield they are building.
Intensifying Satellite War among Nations
It’s safe to say that despite all the clashes between Musk and Biden over other issues, the government seems to be increasingly relying on his space company to meet its military goals.
It’s important to note that the US isn’t the only country to do so. Some sources revealed that China is on a similar journey to launch its own satellite network, perhaps to compete with the US.
Another major threat to the country’s satellite system is Russia’s space weapons. According to the Pentagon, they are planning to disrupt the US’s satellite network.
However, Starshield’s new generation of satellites will be more immune to such attacks. We are yet to find out when the satellite network will go online and what other organizations are part of this contract.
China Slams This Move, Accuses US of Disrupting Global Security
Wang Yanan, the chief editor of Aerospace Knowledge (a magazine supervised by the communist party) said in an interview with The Global Times that by building such a massive satellite network, the US is posing a great challenge to maintaining global security and stability.
Similar accusations have also been made from a social media account run by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). One of the posts said that at a time when Washington is accusing China and its tech companies of harming US security, a move like this brings out the irony and shamelessness of the US government.
Junzhengping, another account run by the PLA, shared a post urging the US companies to not comply with their government’s evil plans. It labeled this move as a threat to all countries and warned other nations to stay alert and prepare to defend themselves.
None of the accusations mentioned SpaceX’s involvement. All the criticism was directed at the US government alone. And as for NRO and the Pentagon, neither of them has responded to China’s comments.
