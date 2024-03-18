SpaceX Is Building a Network of 100 Spy Satellites for the US Government, Angers China

SpaceX has received a contract from the US government to build a massive network of 100 spy satellites

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is reportedly making 100 spy satellites for the US intelligence agency. According to sources, the company recently accepted a secret contract by the US government worth $1.8 billion.

The satellites are going to be low-orbit and efficient in getting clear images of the Earth to help the military enhance their planning.

The report was brought to light by Reuters which cited five sources closely involved with the program.

Apparently, the contract was signed in 2021 between SpaceX’s Starshield business and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) – the US agency responsible for all spy satellite-related issues.

If this project is successful, it will greatly support the US military find potential targets, detect upcoming dangers well in advance, and gain a better understanding of their geographical surroundings.

The vastness of this network will ensure that the military can track any corner of the world. Talking about the potential of this network, one of the sources said that no one will be able to hide from its radar.

NRO Confirms the News but Stays Mum on SpaceX’s Involvement

NRO has confirmed that they are working on a project to create a network of spy satellites. They have also confirmed the involvement of other government agencies, nations, research centers, and companies.

The National Reconnaissance Office is developing the most capable, diverse, and resilient space-based intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance system the world has ever seen. NRO spokesperson

However, they refused to point out any name. As for the involvement of SpaceX in the program, the agency again refused to comment.

The sources who revealed the link-up between SpaceX and the US government said that SpaceX has already started working on the project – and that since 2020, a dozen prototypes have already been launched using SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rockets.

On top of that, a US government database that tracks all the objects in the orbit was uncovered. This database had several mentions of SpaceX satellites and missions which neither the company nor the government had ever publicly acknowledged.

However, two inside sources revealed that those satellites are indeed a prototype for the spy shield they are building.

Intensifying Satellite War among Nations

It’s safe to say that despite all the clashes between Musk and Biden over other issues, the government seems to be increasingly relying on his space company to meet its military goals.

It was also revealed that the US government is trying to replace the previously used heavy and expensive satellites with SpaceX’s low-orbit devices in order to get faster and more continuous imaging.

It’s important to note that the US isn’t the only country to do so. Some sources revealed that China is on a similar journey to launch its own satellite network, perhaps to compete with the US.

Another major threat to the country’s satellite system is Russia’s space weapons. According to the Pentagon, they are planning to disrupt the US’s satellite network.

However, Starshield’s new generation of satellites will be more immune to such attacks. We are yet to find out when the satellite network will go online and what other organizations are part of this contract.

China Slams This Move, Accuses US of Disrupting Global Security

The Chinese military and state-run media aren’t very happy with US’s plan to get 100 spy satellites. They have accused the US government of disrupting global security and have called this plan “evil”

Wang Yanan, the chief editor of Aerospace Knowledge (a magazine supervised by the communist party) said in an interview with The Global Times that by building such a massive satellite network, the US is posing a great challenge to maintaining global security and stability.

Although the US might only want to supervise the troubled regions, doing so will inadvertently increase international tensions.

Similar accusations have also been made from a social media account run by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). One of the posts said that at a time when Washington is accusing China and its tech companies of harming US security, a move like this brings out the irony and shamelessness of the US government.

Junzhengping, another account run by the PLA, shared a post urging the US companies to not comply with their government’s evil plans. It labeled this move as a threat to all countries and warned other nations to stay alert and prepare to defend themselves.

None of the accusations mentioned SpaceX’s involvement. All the criticism was directed at the US government alone. And as for NRO and the Pentagon, neither of them has responded to China’s comments.