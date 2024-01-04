SpaceX Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Wrongful Termination of Criticizing Employees

SpaceX, the pioneering rocket and satellite firm led by Elon Musk has landed in a legal battle. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) filed a complaint against the company for unlawfully terminating employees who dared to criticize Musk in an open letter. This termination is a direct violation of the federal labor law, as per the NLRB.

A group of employees at SpaceX penned this open letter in 2022 to label Musk as a “distraction and embarrassment”.

It outlined pressing workplace concerns, with many employees expressing their frustration over a “toxic culture” where harassment is tolerated.

SpaceX has been accused of infringing upon the rights of workers, particularly those demanding a better working environment. The complaint further alleges that the company interrogated employees who drafted the open letter before dismissing them.

Employees Frustrated With Toxic Culture At SpaceX

Deborah Lawrence, a Space X ex-employee criticized the work culture of SpaceX.

We wrote the open letter to leadership not out of malice, but because we cared about the mission and the people around us. Deborah Lawrence

The general counsel of the NLRB acts as a prosecutor and presents cases to a board consisting of five members appointed by the president of the organization. In case the company decides not to settle the case, it will proceed to an administrative judge.

The decision will be appealed to the board and finally proceed to a federal appeals court.

The hearing will take place on 5th March, which will mark a deciding moment in the ongoing struggle.

Interestingly, the complaint highlights the alleged attempts made by SpaceX to create an atmosphere of surveillance. SpaceX allegedly read out and showed screenshots of the messages between employees.

This work culture is considered to be intimidating, and the company also tried to prevent employees from distributing the open letter. This raises questions about the freedom of expression within the company.

The complaint filed by NLRB reveals that SpaceX allegedly “invited employees to quit and threatened discharge” if they participated in organized activities.

This highlights the broader consequences of how organizations handle collective actions by employees and the rights of workers to organize.

NLRB Outlines Specific Course Of Action For SpaceX

NLRB has outlined certain remedial actions for SpaceX in response to the allegations against it. The company needs to post a public notice for 120 days about employee rights. Musk’s agency also needs to apologize to the terminated employees in letters.

This legal dispute is the latest in a series involving companies owned by Musk. NLRB accused X, Musk’s social media platform in October of terminating an employee unlawfully for criticizing the return-to-office policy of the company.

On the other hand, Musk’s electric car company, Tesla, has also received complaints from the NLRB for discrimination based on race at its factories. However, the company has expressed its commitment to maintaining a workplace free from discrimination.

Even SpaceX has faced legal challenges in the past. The U.S. Department of Justice sued the company in August for discriminating against asylum seekers and refugees.

To this, Musk said that rockets are a form of advanced weapon and thus the law requires potential employees of SpaceX to have a green card.

The focus now shifts to the outcome of the latest case as the hearing date closes up.