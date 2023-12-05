Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Spanish Media Group Slaps Meta With $600 Million Lawsuit Over Unfair Advertising
News

Spanish Media Group Slaps Meta With $600 Million Lawsuit Over Unfair Advertising

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Spanish Media Group Slaps Meta With $600M Lawsuit

A coalition of as many as 83 media outlets in Spain has collectively filed a staggering $600 million (550 million euro) lawsuit against Meta Platforms. The AMI Media Association, which represents renowned media, including ABC and El Pais, accused Meta of unfair competition in advertising.

According to a source familiar with Meta, the company hasn’t received any legal documents yet.

It also alleged that Meta breached data protection norms established by the EU between 2018 and 2023.

The coalition filed the lawsuit in a commercial court last Friday, accusing Meta of a “systematic” and “massive” use of personal data from its platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

This misuse of personal data is believed to provide Meta with an undue advantage over other media outlets in crafting personalized advertisements and delivering the same.

The press office of Meta refrained from responding to the issue for comments.

A lawyer batting for the newspapers, Nicolas Gonzalez Cuellar, focussed on the broader implications of the legal proceedings. He stated, “Of course, in any other EU country, the same legal proceeding could be initiated”. This points to the potential ripple effect that this case may have on Europe.

According to the allegations, Meta violated the EU General Data Protection Regulation that has been in place from May 2018 onwards.

The lawsuit brought about against Meta accuses the company of using personal data that they acquired without proper consent from their account holders.

This directly violates norms established by the GDPR, which has mandated explicit authorization while collecting and using the users’ personal information.

This legal action from Spanish media marks the latest efforts by any traditional platform to confront tech giants in legal matters. Further, it aims to secure their interest against exploitation on the grounds of advertisements.

Spanish Media Got The Better Of Google News In A Lawsuit In 2014

With the latest round of legal battles, the trend continues where global media houses are taking the fight with tech giants to the courts. The prime concern lies in getting fair compensation for using their distributions legally for content.

This lawsuit comes at a time when global media platforms are trying to control the impact of tech giants in revenue sharing and advertising.

In 2014, Spanish Media achieved a significant victory against Google News, with the government shutting down the service. Under the new legislation, it reopened in 2022, where media outlets in Spain could directly negotiate fees with Google.

Earlier in 2023, the Canadian government introduced fresh regulations, making it mandatory for internet giants to pay compensation to news organizations for using their content.

The ongoing row between the coalition of Spanish media channels and Meta is yet another instance portraying the struggle for power between tech giants and traditional media.

The potential implications of this battle on the future of digital advertisement as well as data protection norms, remain to be seen.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Spanish Media Group Slaps Meta With $600 Million Lawsuit Over Unfair Advertising
2 US Immigrants And Their Families To Come Under Greater Scrutiny: Lawmakers
3 It Will Take Several Decades For XRP To Reach $10,000, Says A Prominent Analyst
4 Spotify Announces Third Round of Layoffs, Cutting 1,500 Jobs to Reduce Operational Costs
5 Nvidia to Supply AI Processors to Japan Amid Heightened Market Demand: Report

Latest News

US Immigrants And Families To Come Under Greater Scrutiny
News

US Immigrants And Their Families To Come Under Greater Scrutiny: Lawmakers

Krishi Chowdhary
It Will Take Several Decades For XRP To Reach $10,000, Says A Prominent Analyst
Crypto News

It Will Take Several Decades For XRP To Reach $10,000, Says A Prominent Analyst

Damien Fisher

More opinions regarding the possible XRP price trajectory keep springing up within the crypto space as the XRP community remains optimistic for a bright future.  In a recent tweet, a...

Spotify Announces Third Round of Layoffs, Cutting 1,500 Jobs to Reduce Operational Costs
News

Spotify Announces Third Round of Layoffs, Cutting 1,500 Jobs to Reduce Operational Costs

Damien Fisher

In a bid to streamline operations and cut costs, music streaming giant Spotify has declared its intention to lay off about 1,500 employees. This number constitutes about 17% of the...

Nvidia
News

Nvidia to Supply AI Processors to Japan Amid Heightened Market Demand: Report

Damien Fisher
Terra Classic
Crypto News

Terra Classic (LUNC) Surges By Over 100% – Are Investors Coming Back?

Nick Dunn
XRPL Sidechain Token XAH Hit A New ATH Above $0.60, Could Exceed XRP Price
Crypto News

XRPL Sidechain Token XAH Hit A New ATH Above $0.60, Could Exceed XRP Price

Damien Fisher
Quick Glance at Workplace Communication Statistics
Statistics

270+ Intriguing Workplace Communication Statistics in 2023

Susan Laborde

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.