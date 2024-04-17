Spotify Ups its Game with ‘AI Playlist’ – Also Known as Spotify’s ChatGPT

Spotify’s new AI Playlist feature for Premium users turns even the most ‘out there’ prompts into full-fledged customized playlists.

Whether it’s preparing an exhilarating road trip playlist or a motivating one for your grueling gym session, a lot of thought goes into choosing the right songs.

Thanks to Spotify’s AI Playlists, you no longer need to spend hours creating the perfect playlist – AI is truly taking over.

What is an AI playlist on Spotify?

AI Playlist is Spotify’s latest AI innovation. It generates playlists using large language models and Spotify’s personalization technology.

Spotify launched its Smart Shuffle feature in 2023, setting the stage for its AI Playlist by giving users a tantalizing taste. And based on your preferences, Spotify also recommends everything to suit your vibe, whether it’s a playlist, audiobook, podcast or song.

To create your own AI playlist, all you have to do is enter a prompt, which can be as simple as references to romance, movie characters, animals, and colors. You can even use emojis.

Even prompts such as an ‘indie folk playlist to give my brain a big warm hug,’ ‘beats to battle a zombie apocalypse,’ and ‘playlist that makes me feel like the main character’ don’t phase Spotify.

Spotify’s AI Playlist is in beta and only available to Android and iOS users in the UK and Australia. The aim is for it to evolve naturally.

As it’s still in beta, it can’t generate recommendations for non-music-related prompts.

‘It’s a brand-new tool and still in beta, so we’ll continue to iterate and innovate on the experience. Stay tuned for what’s to come!’ – Spotify

How To Create an AI Playlist on Spotify?

You can get an AI-generated playlist in a few simple steps. Open the Spotify mobile app and select ‘Your Library’ at the bottom-right corner of your screen. Click on the ‘+’ button at the app’s top-right corner and select ‘AI Playlist.’

You can choose from the suggested prompts or create one more specific to your taste. As Spotify suggests music according to the prompt, you can select or delete songs and add notes (such as ‘less upbeat’ or ‘more pop’), giving Spotify more information to enhance your playlist.

Select ‘Create’ to save the new AI-generated playlist in Your Library, and voila, you’ve made yourself a new AI Playlist.

Spotify’s AI Push

AI Playlist follows the launch of Spotify’s AI DJ feature in February last year. It’s a personalized AI guide that automatically curates the music you want to listen to and throws in brief commentaries and titbits about the artists to give you a well-rounded experience.

A month later, in March 2023, Spotify launched a TikTok-style vertical scrolling feed for music discovery and a ‘Smart Shuffle’ mode for playlist recommendations. Then, in December 2023, the company slashed 17% of its workforce to focus its resources on AI.

In what’s a reasonable assumption, Spotify’s AI push and its latest efforts to create a ‘ChatGPT for Spotify’ are to increase its number of Premium users.