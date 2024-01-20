Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home Spotify Blasts Apple For An “Outrageous” 27% Commission Fee
News

Spotify Blasts Apple For An “Outrageous” 27% Commission Fee

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Spotify Blasts Apple For An “Outrageous” 27% Commission Fee

Launching an outspoken criticism against Apple, music streaming service provider Spotify called out the tech giant for its new 27% commission fee on transactions.

Following its defeat in its legal battle with Epic Games, Apple announced on Wednesday that it will begin to allow developers to sell their products through channels apart from its official App Store.

However, it comes with a catch – the developers would still have to pay Apple a 27% commission on transactions.

Calling the levying of the commission fee “outrageous”, Spotify said that Apple would stop at nothing to protect its profits. The former has also urged the UK government to prevent Apple from implementing similar fees in the UK.

Apple’s New Commission Fees Explained

Apple’s decision to allow sales via third-party platforms and payment methods while still charging a hefty commission comes soon after its loss in a long-running court battle with Epic Games.

While smaller developers are charged a 15% fee on sales via Apple’s own payment system, bigger developers have to pay a hefty 30% commission.

Epic had brought Apple to court over its anti-steering policy, which barred developers from telling users about alternative methods of payment that would bypass the App Store payment system.

Though the court was in favor of Apple on several issues, it ultimately ruled Apple’s practice of not allowing developers to promote alternative payment methods as unlawful.

Following the ruling, Apple introduced a revised set of rules in the US. While it will now allow users to purchase or subscribe to services without using the official App Store payment system, developers will be charged a costly commission on such transactions.

Sales from auto-renewal of subscriptions and smaller developers have been levied with a 12% fee, while bigger app developers such as Spotify will have to shell out a 27% commission.

Hence, while developers are now allowed to redirect customers to alternate payment methods using external links, the new commission will likely deter them from doing so.

A Spotify representative called Apple’s new charge “flies in the face” of the court’s attempts to introduce more competition in the market

Spotify’s Long-Drawn Fight with Apple

This isn’t the first time that Apple has drawn criticism from Spotify. The two companies have been fighting for years on the same grounds, with Spotify and its CEO Daniel Ek repeatedly calling out Apple for its charges on subscriptions purchased via the App Store.

According to Spotify, the charges help Apple gain an unfair advantage with its own music streaming platform Apple Music – which lags behind Spotify in popularity.

However, as Apple disclosed the change in its policy in a court filing, it claimed that all developers publishing apps on Apple’s store enjoy the benefits of the tech giant’s proprietary technology and tools alongside access to its vast user base.

In 2020, the European Commission initiated an antitrust probe into Apple following Spotify’s complaints regarding the 30% fee it has to pay Apple.

However, the EU later narrowed the investigation by excluding Spotify’s request to remove the charge on the sale of goods and services.

Claiming that the App Store played a role in helping Spotify become the top music streaming service across Europe, Apple expressed its hope that the European Commission would stop pursuing a complaint “that has no merit”.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Spotify Blasts Apple For An “Outrageous” 27% Commission Fee
2 Senior Microsoft Leaders’ Email Accounts Breached by Russian Hacking Group
3 Cardano (ADA) in Trouble as Price Drops Below 50-Day SMA – Time to Buy the Dip?
4 Top Crypto Gainers on January 19 – RNDR, SPONGE V2, and Bitcoin Minetrix
5 Verizon Plans to Take $5.8 Billion Write Down in Fourth Quarter

Latest News

Microsoft Email Accounts Breached by Russian Hacking Group
News

Senior Microsoft Leaders’ Email Accounts Breached by Russian Hacking Group

Krishi Chowdhary
Cardano
Crypto News

Cardano (ADA) in Trouble as Price Drops Below 50-Day SMA – Time to Buy the Dip?

Nick Dunn

Cardano’s price is facing a tough situation as it slips below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Not just ADA, even the entire crypto market is at a loss, down...

Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on January 19 – RNDR, SPONGE V2, and Bitcoin Minetrix

Nick Dunn

The retracement in the crypto market continues today with a decline of almost 2%, dropping the total market cap to $1.72 trillion in 24 hours. BTC almost dropped below $40,000 before...

Verizon
News

Verizon Plans to Take $5.8 Billion Write Down in Fourth Quarter

Damien Fisher
Australia
Streaming News & Events

Australia Launches Campaign for Streaming Platforms to Air Local Content

Mark Cop
BBC Secures Live Coverage Rights to Televise 10 Live Matches at AFCON
Streaming News & Events

BBC Secures Live Coverage Rights to Televise 10 Live Matches at AFCON

Mark Cop
Key Beauty and Health Industry Statistics 
Statistics

25+ Jaw-dropping Beauty and Health Industry Statistics (2024)

Susan Laborde

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.