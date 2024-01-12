Steam Implements New Policy Mandating AI Disclosure for Game Developers

In an effort to address concerns related to AI-generated content, Steam now requires game developers to disclose all AI-generated art, code, or music used in their titles.

This decision comes at a time when debates over ensuring transparency and risk mitigation related to illicit AI-generated content dominate the entertainment industry.

The change applies to AI-generated products during the gameplay or pre-generated ones.

In a statement, Steam announced that developers need to carry out paperwork, filling out a section on AI-generated elements that they used in their games for approval.

This is part of a broader initiative taken by Steam to scrutinize content created by AI.

The disclosure form includes a commitment from game developers, disclosing that materials generated using AI don’t infringe content or are illegal. Neither should they be misleading when it comes to marketing.

Games that feature live-generated content should be accompanied by precautions so that AI doesn’t create illegal content on the fly.

Developed by Valve Corporation, Steam is a leading digital distribution platform for PC gaming. It was launched back in 2003, and it has evolved into a large ecosystem over the years, extending beyond mere game distribution.

Currently, it serves as a marketplace for users to download and purchase an extensive library of video games.

The platform also serves as a hub for software developers, offering tools and resources for creating and distributing games.

Steam offers a wide range of features to enhance the gaming experience. It has launched the Steam Workshop, where players can create, download, and share user-generated content for their favorite games.

Steam Wants Players to Report AI-Generated Content

In addition to the mandate, Steam is encouraging gamers to report instances where AI-generated content has been illegally used in games. Thus, developers need to adhere to the disclosed guidelines strictly.

Moreover, Steam will inform players whether or not machine-generated content is used in any particular game. Eventually, this development reflects the defensive stance of Steam amidst legal concerns.

Today’s changes are the result of us improving our understanding of the landscape and risks in this space… The only exception to this will be Adult Only Sexual Content that is created with Live-Generated AI – we are unable to release that type of content right now. Steam

However, the platform remains open to revisiting its policies as necessary.

What Does Steam’s Policy Mean For The Industry?

The implementation of this policy by Steam aligns with the broader concerns of the industry regarding the infringement of copyright issues in the AI domain.

In the past, key players like Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, Stability AI, and Midjourney have run into legal hurdles for using intellectual property illegally for training neural networks. The developers haven’t accepted any fault, but the legal consequences of using copyrighted content remain debatable.

Responding to the concerns of users, Google and Microsoft have promised to defend subscribers against lawsuits over potential copyright infringements generated using their models. With AI models gaining further sophistication, it remains to be seen how developers respond to copyright hurdles.