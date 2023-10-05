Supreme Court Prepares to Make Pivotal Decision on Landmark Social Media Case

The Supreme Court is now gearing up to make a major decision that can potentially reshape the control that social media companies have over the kind of content appearing on their platform.

This is regarding the two-state laws passed in Texas and Florida that seek to limit the moderation abilities of social media companies.

The state laws in question were put into place in response to accusations by Republicans that social media companies were censoring and suppressing conservative ideas.

How Legitimate Are the Republicans’ Allegations?

Republicans have been accusing social media companies of deliberately suppressing conservative viewpoints since the early days of the Trump administration. So far, no research has supported these claims, making it hard to determine their legitimacy.

The Supreme Court decided last week that it would hear the two cases, and its ruling can potentially result in huge changes to social media content moderation.

However, researchers have already demonstrated that conservative social media users have to deal with disproportionate exposure to political misinformation. This might potentially back the claims made by the Republicans about the ideologically imbalanced enforcement of moderation on social media platforms.

The cases actually started in Florida and Texas a few years back before finally escalating to the Supreme Court recently.

In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott signed it into law in September 2021 after House Bill 20 made it through the state legislature. A similar law was already in effect in Florida, signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis in May 2021.

The Computer and Communications Industry Association (CCIA) and tech group NetChoice issued legal challenges against the state laws, sparking the legal battle that has finally reached the Supreme Court.

The main reason why the cases remained unresolved by the lower courts is that these are the first instances of states imposing such restrictions on social media companies, which leaves a lot of scope for debate.

What’s at Stake?

Social media companies have a lot at stake in this landmark case, which revolves around their First Amendment rights. It’s worth noting that it is solely the rights of the companies that are in question – not the rights of their users.

Ultimately, the point of debate is whether the right of social media companies to exercise editorial judgment in content moderation is protected by the First Amendment.

These cases are about the First Amendment and how the First Amendment applies to social media companies. And then, more specifically, what the First Amendment has to say about content moderation, which is obviously a subset, although a really big and important subset, of what social media companies do.Paul Barrett, Deputy Director of NYU Stern’s Center for Business and Human Rights

As of now, the interpretation of the First Amendment is unclear when it comes to content moderation.

While the laws, HB 20 in Texas and SB 7072 in Florida, share a lot of similarities in their purpose and origin. For both laws, the ultimate goal is to bar social media companies from removing certain kinds of content from their platforms.

However, while SB 7072 prohibits the restricting or banning of political candidates and their content, HB 20 is more focused on protecting the viewpoints of the users. For now, we can only speculate about the potential ruling by the Supreme Court.