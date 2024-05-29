T-Mobile to Buy U.S. Cellular Operations and Assets for $4.4 Billion

T-Mobile is set to acquire a major stake in U.S. Cellular for $4.4 billion.

T-Mobile has signed a deal worth $4.4 billion to buy assets and operations of U.S. Cellular. The merger will be funded by a mixed component of cash and an estimated debt of $2 billion. Plus, $100 million of the cash component will remain contingent on operational and financial metrics.

Here’s what T-Mobile will acquire through this deal.

New master license on 2,000 U.S. Cellular towers Extension of license on 600 towers

T-Mobile holds a market share of 23.45% as of the end of quarter 1 of 2024. However, it is behind AT&T with a market share of 36.53%, and Verizon with a market share of 40.03%.

This acquisition is expected to bring in 4 million new customers, strengthening its market share further. These customers will have the choice of continuing with their existing plans or switching to T-Mobile. The switching will be free of cost. They will also get access to T-Mobile’s 5G networks.

The deal has been approved by the shareholders of U.S. Cellular and is expected to be closed in mid-year 2025, after necessary regulatory compliances and approvals.

How Will the Deal Benefit the Telecom Industry?

U.S. Cellular Chair LeRoy Carlson Jr. has welcomed this merger. He said that in a highly competitive environment, where the telecom sector is becoming very capital-intensive, it is important to integrate investment operations. This helps companies function as per their mission statement and continue to deliver quality service to customers.

“The deal will “create a better experience for all of our customers with more coverage and more capacity.” – T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert

T-Mobile seems to be moving ahead in the US telecom industry with planned mergers and acquisitions. It combines the capacities of smaller players in the field to ultimately build a conglomerate bigger than its rivals.

In 2022, T-Mobile acquired Sprint , the then-fourth-largest mobile service provider in the US at a value of $31.6 billion. This was done for tactical synergy gains in the 5G business.

Experts believe that the telecom industry will soon become an oligopoly with only a few big players. Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, believes we could see more such mergers in the coming years.

“The writing is on the wall for the carriers and consolidation is now on the horizon and could speed up into 2025.” – Dan Ives

This can be said to be a mixed bag for customers. While they are left with only a few carrier options, such aggressive mergers lead to a highly competitive environment, which can drive down network prices.