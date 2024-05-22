Tech Companies Come Together to Pledge AI Safety in the Seoul AI Summit

Tech companies such as Google, OpenAI & Microsoft have come together and signed an agreement, promising to develop AI safely.

Tech companies such as Google, OpenAI & Microsoft have come together and signed an agreement, promising to develop AI safely. In case the technology they have been working on seems too dangerous, they will completely pull the plug on that project.

In case the technology they have been working on seems too dangerous, they will completely pull the plug on that project. 16 companies have already voluntarily committed to the agreement. More companies are expected to join.

The Seoul AI safety summit started off on a high note. Leading technical giants such as Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI signed a landmark agreement on Tuesday aiming to develop AI technology safely. They even promised to pull the plug on projects that cannot be developed without risk.

‘It’s a world first to have so many leading AI companies from so many different parts of the globe all agreeing to the same commitments on AI safety.’ – Rishi Sunak, UK Prime Minister

He also added that now that this agreement has been set in place, it will ensure that the biggest AI companies in the world – the biggest contributors to AI development – will now maintain more transparency and accountability.

It’s important to note that this agreement only applies to “frontier models” which refers to technology that powers generative AI systems like ChatGPT.

More About the Agreement

This recent agreement is a follow-up on the pact made by these companies last November at the U.K.’s AI Safety Summit in Bletchley Park, England, where they had promised to mitigate the risks that tag along with AI as much as possible.

16 companies have already made a voluntary commitment to this pact which includes Amazon and Mistral AI. More companies from countries like China, the UK, France, South Korea, UAE, the US, and Canada are expected to follow suit.

Companies that have not already committed to these pacts will be creating their safety framework and detailing how they plan to prevent their AI models from being misused by miscreants.

These frameworks will also have something called “red lines” which refers to risks that are intolerable.

In case a model has a “red line” issue (such as automated cyberattacks or a potential bioweapon threat), the respective company will activate the kill switch, which means the development of that particular model will cease.

The companies have also agreed to take feedback on these frameworks from trusted actors such as their home governments before realizing the full plan in the next summit that has been scheduled in France, in early 2025.

OpenAI Is Also a Signatory

OpenAI is also a signatory to this agreement. However, the recent turn of events at the company indicates that it is now taking a step backward when it comes to AI safety.

Instance #1 – Using Unlicensed AI Voice

Only two days back, OpenAI came under heavy criticism after users found its ‘Sky’ AI voice sounding similar to Scarlett Johansson. This comes after the actress had formally declined to license her voice to OpenAI.

Instance #2 – Disbanding the AI Safety Team

More shockingly, OpenAI has now dissolved its AI Safety team that was formed in July 2023 with the aim of aligning AI with human interests. This team was in charge of ensuring that AI systems developed by the company do not surpass or challenge human intelligence.

Instance #1 – Top Officials Resignations

Two OpenAI top officials – Ilya Sutsvekar and Jan Leike resigned last Friday, hours apart. In fact, Leike described in detail the circumstances around his resignation. He was in disagreement with the core principles of the current OpenAI board. He also underlined the dangers of developing AI systems more powerful than the human brain.

All these incidents point to a single thing – OpenAI is developing systems that do not resonate well with many safety engineers and advisors. These systems may be more powerful than the human brain can comprehend.

Sure, these are all speculation as of now. But, there’s no smoke without fire.

Growing Regulations Around AI

Ever since AI gained popularity, governments and institutions around the world have been concerned about the risks it brings along.

For instance, the USA recently introduced an AI Rights Bill that aims to develop AI by maintaining fairness, transparency, and privacy and prioritizing human alternatives.

For instance, the USA recently introduced an that aims to develop AI by maintaining fairness, transparency, and privacy and prioritizing human alternatives. Similarly, the EU has also recently introduced a new set of rules for AI that come into force next month. These rules will be applicable to both high-risk AI systems and general-purpose AI systems , with the only difference being that rules will be a little more lenient for the latter.

Similarly, the EU has also recently introduced a new set of rules for AI that come into force next month. These rules will be applicable to both , with the only difference being that rules will be a little more lenient for the latter. Every AI firm will have to maintain more transparency and if they fail to meet the guidelines, they’ll pay a fine ranging between 7.5 million euros or 1.5% of their annual turnover to 35 million euros or 7% of global turnover, depending on the severity of the breach.

Every AI firm will have to and if they fail to meet the guidelines, they’ll pay a fine ranging between 7.5 million euros or 1.5% of their annual turnover to 35 million euros or 7% of global turnover, depending on the severity of the breach. The UK and the US also signed a joint agreement to develop a framework for both AI Safety institutes to address problems and threats that AI imposes on our society.

The UK and the US also signed a joint agreement to develop a framework for both AI Safety institutes to address problems and threats that AI imposes on our society. The United Nations General Assembly, in March 2024, adopted a resolution on AI, encouraging nations to protect their citizen’s rights in the face of growing AI concerns. The agreement was initially proposed by the US and supported by over 120 nations.

It is positive news that nations around the world are recognising the risks of AI. However, it is also crucial to actually implement these policies to safeguard human interests.